Las plantas y animales marinos deberían estar prosperando en las aguas oceánicas debido a las elevadas concentraciones actuales de dióxido de carbono y nutrientes junto con unas temperaturas ligeramente elevadas, pero no es así. En los últimos 70 años hemos perdido el 50% de toda la vida marina; este declive continúa hoy a un ritmo del 1% anual. El equipo del GOES ha utilizado su experiencia profesional y académica colectiva para llevar a cabo un análisis de datos revisados por expertos y publicados con el fin de explorar las razones de este de
El agua acidificándose y subiendo de temperatura. Precioso. Nos vamos a la puta mierda y aún seguimos peleando por el ego de los ricos.
Preferiría no haber leído esto. Yo probablemente estaré ya muerto. Pero lo siento por los que estén, y por los animales y plantas que no tienen la culpa.
Leo estas cosas, y me acojono por mis hijos.
Si no me equivoco, un ejemplo sería el mar negro, que el límite de la vida marina está en los 100 metros. De ahí abajo, no hay oxígeno para nadie.
Let’s be clear: If by some miracle the world achieves net zero by 2045, evidence from the Intergovernmental
Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) BIOACID report [1] demonstrates that this reduction will not be enough to
stop a drop in ocean pH to 7.95. If the level of marine life (both plant and animal) is reduced, then the oceans’
ability to lockout carbon into the abyss is depleted. It is clear to the GOES team that if we only pursue carbon
mitigation strategies and don’t do more to regenerate plant and animal life in oceans, we will reach a tipping
point: a planetary boundary from which there will be no return, because all life on Earth depends upon the largest
ecosystem on the planet. Humanity will suffer terribly from global warming, but it must be understood that the
oceans are already showing signs of instability today at pH 8.04, (the start of the tipping point) and in 25 years
when the pH has dropped to pH 7.95 represents the end point, the point of no return.
Necesitamos una segunda fundación.