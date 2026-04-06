Los estadounidenses soportan el 95% del coste de los aranceles a un año del día de la liberación

Las cargas han generado ingresos adicionales de más de 200.000 millones de dólares, pero a costa de las empresas y ciudadanos del país. Tampoco han ayudado a aliviar un déficit público de más del 6%.
| etiquetas: estadounidenses , 95 % , costes , aranceles
www.britannica.com/money/tariff
A tariff is a tax levied upon goods as they cross national boundaries, usually by the government of the importing country.
Mira, esto no se lo explicaron a Trump
If domestically produced goods bear the same taxation as similar imported goods, or if the foreign goods subject to duty are not produced domestically, and if there are no domestically produced substitutes toward which demand is diverted because of the tariff, then the duty is not protective.
Los votantes MAGA son así.