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Los estadounidenses soportan el 95% del coste de los aranceles a un año del día de la liberación

Los estadounidenses soportan el 95% del coste de los aranceles a un año del día de la liberación

Las cargas han generado ingresos adicionales de más de 200.000 millones de dólares, pero a costa de las empresas y ciudadanos del país. Tampoco han ayudado a aliviar un déficit público de más del 6%.

| etiquetas: estadounidenses , 95 % , costes , aranceles
12 3 0 K 169 actualidad
5 comentarios
12 3 0 K 169 actualidad
Apotropeo #1 Apotropeo
Poco se me hace para lo gilipollas que son.
12 K 172
#4 z1018
Jesús Gil dirigiendo el país más poderoso de la historia sin ningún tipo de contrapeso, qué podía salir mal
3 K 32
HeilHynkel #3 HeilHynkel
Yo creo que es que no se lo explicaron bien:

www.britannica.com/money/tariff

A tariff is a tax levied upon goods as they cross national boundaries, usually by the government of the importing country.

Mira, esto no se lo explicaron a Trump

If domestically produced goods bear the same taxation as similar imported goods, or if the foreign goods subject to duty are not produced domestically, and if there are no domestically produced substitutes toward which demand is diverted because of the tariff, then the duty is not protective.
1 K 29
#2 mstk *
200.000 millones de dólares que tendrán que devolver a los importadores, que no a sus ciudadanos.
1 K 27
Fotoperfecta #5 Fotoperfecta
Como esto lo lea un redneck, encima se cabreará por el 5% restante que aún no le han levantado.
Los votantes MAGA son así.
1 K 20

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