"A veces no sé si quiero matar a todos mis compañeros de trabajo despeñándo el autobús corporativo o quemando el hotel con todos ellos dentro." se traduce de la siguiente manera si eliges "linkedin" como idioma de destino: "Sometimes I find myself reflecting on the intense challenges of team dynamics and the overwhelming pressure of corporate environments, wondering how to completely disrupt our current trajectory and start fresh from the ground up."