La paja ¿Por qué la evolución nos hizo pajeros ?  

¿Es malo hacerse pajas… o es un comportamiento que la evolución ha favorecido durante millones de años?
Este vídeo analiza desde la biología evolutiva, si la masturbación es una desventaja o una adaptación útil. No somos los únicos animales que lo hacen. Duración video 22 minutos.
Nos reímos, aplaudimos y nos pajeamos.