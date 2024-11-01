edición general
La paja ¿Por qué la evolución nos hizo pajeros ?

La paja ¿Por qué la evolución nos hizo pajeros ?  

¿Es malo hacerse pajas… o es un comportamiento que la evolución ha favorecido durante millones de años?
Este vídeo analiza desde la biología evolutiva, si la masturbación es una desventaja o una adaptación útil. No somos los únicos animales que lo hacen. Duración video 22 minutos.

| etiquetas: biología , evolución , sexualidad , masturbación
10 comentarios
#1 oscarcr80
Malpensados...  media
BastardWolf #4 BastardWolf
#1 una vez me encontre con uno  media
#2 esbrutafio
#3 esbrutafio
Un envío que promete muchos meneos.
Pontecorvo #5 Pontecorvo
Video demasiado largo (22 minutos) para lo poco que aporta. El resto es pura paja.
Spirito #6 Spirito *
Está claro que este envío es para provocar al 99% de meneantes de bien. ¬¬
Jointhouse_Blues #7 Jointhouse_Blues
Porque unos huevos llenos son un puñetero lastre.
Malinke #8 Malinke
Porque las religiones prohibían el sexo sin estar en matrimonio, antes, y por individualismo, ahora.
#9 Alcalino
Está ha sido, es, y será, la noticia más relevante de MENEAME de todo el 2026
tetepepe #10 tetepepe
No podemos negar que somos simios
Nos reímos, aplaudimos y nos pajeamos.
