Médico junior del NHS que “elogió a combatientes palestinos armados como héroes y pidió la yihad en las calles de Londres” es arrestada bajo sospecha de incitar al odio racial (ENG)  

Una doctora del NHS que pidió abiertamente la yihad en las calles de Londres y elogió a combatientes palestinos armados como “héroes” ha sido arrestada bajo sospecha de incitar al odio racial y de comunicación maliciosa. Las imágenes muestran el momento en que agentes de policía irrumpen en la vivienda de la doctora Rahmeh Aladwan, de 31 años, en South Gloucestershire, y la esposan el martes por la mañana, mientras se le leían los detalles de cuatro cargos.
"Glory to the Palestinian armed resistance. Glory to Al-Aqsa flood. Glory to Palestine."
"We never condemn the Palestinians. We back their struggle, including armed struggle."
"A picture of AlQassam a day keeps the Z’s [Zionists] locked away."
Además de lo que va esto es que la Dr no dijo yihad en ningún momento y aún así la noticia lo menciona.
The other charges, which relate to Section 1 of the Malicious Communication Act and Section 127 of the Misuse of Public Communications Network, included social media posts that included 'antisemitic tropes that could be considered grossly offensive in character'.
"The Royal Free Hospital in London is a Jewish supremacy cesspit."
Sería noticia si arrestaran a quien pedía abiertamente matar de hambre a los gazaties.