Médico junior del NHS que “elogió a combatientes palestinos armados como héroes y pidió la yihad en las calles de Londres” es arrestada bajo sospecha de incitar al odio racial (ENG)  

Una doctora del NHS que pidió abiertamente la yihad en las calles de Londres y elogió a combatientes palestinos armados como “héroes” ha sido arrestada bajo sospecha de incitar al odio racial y de comunicación maliciosa. Las imágenes muestran el momento en que agentes de policía irrumpen en la vivienda de la doctora Rahmeh Aladwan, de 31 años, en South Gloucestershire, y la esposan el martes por la mañana, mientras se le leían los detalles de cuatro cargos.

Antipalancas21 #5 Antipalancas21 *
Según esta puesta la noticia, creo que es justo que la arrestaran, eso las yihad en las calles de Londres, es algo muy fuerte si se aplica como en muchos casos se dice que es guerra santa.
NoEresTuSoyYo #6 NoEresTuSoyYo
#5 Me ha dado por buscar las frases por las que se ha metido en ese lio y en ninguna dice yihad, eso es la prensa usando palabras que para nosotros suenan mas radicales. esto es lo que dijo:

"Glory to the Palestinian armed resistance. Glory to Al-Aqsa flood. Glory to Palestine."

"We never condemn the Palestinians. We back their struggle, including armed struggle."

"A picture of AlQassam a day keeps the Z’s [Zionists] locked away."

"The Royal Free Hospital…
Antipalancas21 #9 Antipalancas21
#6 Yihad va asociada a grupos terroristas muchas veces
NoEresTuSoyYo #10 NoEresTuSoyYo
#9 busca lo que significa, ya verás, porque la prensa prefiere no traducir esa palabra, es pura manipulación.
Además de lo que va esto es que la Dr no dijo yihad en ningún momento y aún así la noticia lo menciona.
UnoYDos #12 UnoYDos
Ademas de que el titular es falso, porque no dice nada de la yihadd, se obvian los cargos por antisemitismo.
The other charges, which relate to Section 1 of the Malicious Communication Act and Section 127 of the Misuse of Public Communications Network, included social media posts that included 'antisemitic tropes that could be considered grossly offensive in character'.
NoEresTuSoyYo #13 NoEresTuSoyYo
#12 Todo es antisemitismo para esos cerdos.
UnoYDos #15 UnoYDos
#13 Si, si no estoy diciendo que los cargos sean justos. Lo señalaba para enfatizar lo erróneo que era el titular.
DayOfTheTentacle #4 DayOfTheTentacle
¿Racial? El islam es una raza?
earthboy #1 earthboy
¿La doctora Elizabeth Smith?
Kmisetas #3 Kmisetas
Pues como tiene que ser, faltaría más.
NoEresTuSoyYo #7 NoEresTuSoyYo
#3 Te pongo a ti también la transcripción literal de las frases.

"The Royal Free Hospital in London is a Jewish supremacy cesspit."

"October 7. The day Israel was humiliated. Their supremacy…
Kmisetas #14 Kmisetas
#7 fuera de UK, ya, es un peligro.
#2 Klamp
Pues muy bien
Sería noticia si arrestaran a quien pedía abiertamente matar de hambre a los gazaties.
CharlesBrowson #8 CharlesBrowson
todo correcto
