La banda punk rock Green Day actuará en la Super Bowl LX de 2026, concretamente en la ceremonia de apertura del gran acontecimiento deportivo que tendrá lugar el 8 de febrero al Levi's Stadium de Santa Clara, California. El anuncio, hecho por la NFL, ha generado una gran expectación entre los fans de la música y el deporte americano, puesto que la formación de la Bay Area actuará "en casa suya" en una edición muy especial que celebra los 60 años de historia del Super Bowl.
| etiquetas: green day , super bowl , eeuu
Sieg Heil to the President Gasman
Bombs away is your punishment
Pulverize the Eiffel Towers
Who criticize your government
Bang-bang goes the broken glass, and
Kill all the fags that don't agree
Trials by fire, settin' fire
Is not a way that's meant for me
Just 'cause (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
Just 'cause, because we're outlaws, yeah (Hey, hey, hey, hey)
Summer has come and passed
The innocent can never last
Wake me up when September ends
Like my father's come to pass
Seven years has gone so fast
Wake me up when September ends
Here comes the rain again
Falling from the stars
Drenched in my pain again
Becoming who we are
As my memory rests
But never forgets what I lost
Wake me up when September ends
Summer has come and passed
Summer has come and passed

The innocent can never
Era camionero y murió de cáncer.
"Gimme rage!
Like there's tear gas in the crowd
Do you wanna live out loud?
But the air is barely breathing
Rise!
Of the slums to the obsolete
The dawn of the new airwaves
For the anti-social media"