"Esperábamos ver cosas aterradoras...": Científicos descienden a la tercera fosa oceánica más profunda y encuentran plástico

Fosa Galathea, Filipinas, a más de 10.000 metros. Por espacio de 12 horas descendieron y exploraron la fosa. "Cuando estábamos a punto de llegar al fondo, esperaba ver cosas aterradoras arrastrándose o entrando a hurtadillas, o echando un vistazo por las ventanillas". "La única cosa inusual en el fondo era la basura. Había mucha basura en la fosa. Había muchos plásticos, un par de pantalones, una camisa, un oso de peluche, envases y muchas bolsas de plástico". "Incluso yo no me esperaba eso y hago investigaciones sobre plásticos".
“If in the beginning, I felt like I was on Mars, when I saw the garbage, I thought to myself, ‘Am I in Payatas?’” Onda told the Inquirer, referring to the landfill in Quezon City. “The sight brought me back to the reality that I’m still on Earth.”
“What I was expecting, because of the depth and high pressure there, were fragments of plastic. But they were so intact as if they just came from the supermarket,” Onda recalled.
“The greatest amount of contamination I’ve seen in any deep dive was at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea, at the Calypso Deep, but the Emden Deep is the second largest,” he told the Inquirer. “In the Emden Deep, we saw scattered locations of human debris, isolated here and there. It was in pockets.”
The American explorer noted that materials do not degrade in the deep parts of the ocean, where there is no oxygen and sunlight. “People think that if they throw something into the ocean, it will just decompose over time.”
“But they are actually preserved,” he said.
“There was one funny scene when we were exploring the area. There was one white material floating around. I was saying ‘Victor, that’s a jellyfish’. We went there and approached and it was just plastic.
“The only unusual thing there was the garbage. There was a lot of garbage in the trench. There were a lot of plastics, a pair of pants, a shirt, a teddy bear, packaging and a lot of plastic bags. Even me, I did not expect that, and I do research on plastics,” he said.
“Seeing it for the first time was a privilege as a human being, representing 106 million Filipinos and billions of people of the world. But being a witness to the extent of pollution, and being a witness to the gravity of the plastics problem from the surface to the bottom of the ocean, is another thing.
“It becomes my responsibility to tell people that their garbage doesn't stay where they put it. It goes somewhere else and it will sink.”
