edición general
2 meneos
43 clics

Fuerte incendio químico en Estados Unidos  

En la ciudad de Newburgh, Indiana, se declaró un régimen de aislamiento después de que este sábado se produjera un incendio químico, que provocó una intensa humareda. En las imágenes se aprecian grandes columnas de humo elevándose sobre la ciudad. Por el momento, no se ha informado sobre la causa del suceso www.wishtv.com/news/indiana-news/shelter-in-place-advisory-issued-for-

| etiquetas: newburgh , incendio , confinamiento , eeuu
2 0 2 K 12 actualidad
5 comentarios
2 0 2 K 12 actualidad
#1 cocococo
Secure Connection Failed

An error occurred during a connection to actualidad.rt.com. PR_CONNECT_RESET_ERROR

Error code: PR_CONNECT_RESET_ERROR

The page you are trying to view cannot be shown because the authenticity of the received data could not be verified.
Please contact the website owners to inform them of this problem.
1 K 18
Ysinembargosemueve #2 Ysinembargosemueve
#1 Se puede ver perfectamente, a saber porqué tú no.
0 K 11
#3 cocococo
#2 $ firefox --version
Mozilla Firefox 142.0.1
0 K 7
#4 xaxipiruli
Yo tampoco puedo entrar
0 K 7
ElenaCoures1 #5 ElenaCoures1
Alerta: Russia Today
Baneada de la UE por propaganda antioccidental y prorrusa
0 K 7

menéame