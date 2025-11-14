“¿Las tiene Putin?”: Nuevo correo de Epstein señala fotos prohibidas de Trump y Clinton

Un nuevo correo atribuido a Jeffrey Epstein, no verificado, menciona de forma irónica fotos comprometedoras de Trump y Clinton, reavivando la polémica sobre sus vínculos. Tras la filtración, Trump acusó a los demócratas de impulsar una “farsa” y pidió investigar a Clinton. Los mensajes se suman a otros correos previos que alimentan especulaciones sobre figuras políticas y el entorno de Epstein.
etiquetas: escándalo , filtración , bomba , mamada , trump , clinton , bubba , putin
Ya quisiera Trump que fuera un bulo como aquel.
