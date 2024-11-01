El Ayuntamiento ha impulsado la construcción directa de vivienda nueva de protección pública (427) destinada a alquiler asequible, bien sea a través del servicio de Vivienda de la Delegación de Urbanismo y Vivienda (69) bien a través de la sociedad AUMSA (307) o Plan Cabanyal (51). Por su parte, AUMSA está construyendo las 307 viviendas en distintas fases. Asimismo, ha ampliado el parque público de Vivienda de Protección Pública (VPP) con la adquisición de vivienda ya construida en Safranar (131) y La Torre (8) [...]
| etiquetas: valencia , vivienda , vivienda pública
The problem is that most of them are taken by Americans, who are pressured by investment funds not to prevent climate change and emergencies, and who massacre and murder the population as they did a year ago, preventing people here from having homes and children, exterminating and massacring us, causing genocide.
Cuando las políticas que benefician al ciudadano llegan de quien menos te lo esperas. Pienso que alguien debería hacer un poco de autocrítica.
The problem is that most of them are taken by Americans, who are pressured by investment funds not to prevent climate change and emergencies, and who massacre and murder the population as they did a year ago, preventing people here from having homes and children, exterminating and massacring us, causing genocide.