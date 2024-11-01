edición general
Catalá ejecuta el 45% de su plan para sumar 1.000 viviendas públicas esta legislatura

Catalá ejecuta el 45% de su plan para sumar 1.000 viviendas públicas esta legislatura

El Ayuntamiento ha impulsado la construcción directa de vivienda nueva de protección pública (427) destinada a alquiler asequible, bien sea a través del servicio de Vivienda de la Delegación de Urbanismo y Vivienda (69) bien a través de la sociedad AUMSA (307) o Plan Cabanyal (51). Por su parte, AUMSA está construyendo las 307 viviendas en distintas fases. Asimismo, ha ampliado el parque público de Vivienda de Protección Pública (VPP) con la adquisición de vivienda ya construida en Safranar (131) y La Torre (8) [...]

NPCMeneaMePersigue #9 NPCMeneaMePersigue
El problema es que la mayoría de las casas en Valencia se las llevan estadounidenses, que son por los que los fondos de inversion presionan para no prevenir el cambio climático, emergencias y masacran y asesinan a la población como hace un año, impidiendo a la gente de aquí tener casas, hijos exterminandonos y masacrandonos, provocando un genocidio

#2 hdptest001
"Por ello, en dos años y unos meses el equipo de gobierno ha incrementado en un 3.142,85% el parque público municipal de viviendas, frente a los ocho años anteriores, en que sólo se construyeron 14 viviendas", ha apuntado.

Cuando las políticas que benefician al ciudadano llegan de quien menos te lo esperas. Pienso que alguien debería hacer un poco de autocrítica.
valandildeandunie #3 valandildeandunie *
#2 A la noticia se le olvida la poco importante parte de que prácticamente todas esas viviendas fueron planeadas y empezadas por el anterior Gobierno
MJDeLarra #1 MJDeLarra
¿Cuántas prometieron?
ChatGPT #6 ChatGPT
#1 siempre mal, eh?
NPCMeneaMePersigue #4 NPCMeneaMePersigue
bronco1890 #5 bronco1890
#4 Y eso de pasarle el traductor por qué?
#8 burgerconqueso
#5 se piensa que la CNN y la BBC estan pendientes de sus comentarios
