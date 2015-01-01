TolerantUX - El primer kernel tolerante tipo UNIX del mundo [ENG]

ToleranUX (es como UNIX, pero con más Toblerone y Tolerancia) es el primer kernel de S.O. tipo UNIX del mundo que se adhiere a los principios modernos del siglo XXI de Igualdad, Inclusión y Tolerancia. ToleranUX se creó para revolucionar la Meritocracia Tóxica que impregna el mundo de FLOSS (Software Libre, gratuito y de Código Abierto) que ha demostrado ser el quid de la división, la causa del desequilibrio de género en el sector IT, y la perdición de la Verdadera Igualdad.
| etiquetas: feminist software foundation , tolerantux , humor , kernel
init
In Linux land, the adoption of SystemD seems to be a growing trend amongst all different walks of distros. This is alarming and problematic largely due to the blatant association of the name SystemD with what must be a brogrammer inside joke about phalluses and computing systems. In reaction to that, ToleranUX shall boldly go where no Linux dev has dared to go before: instead of an immature and creepy SystemDick, we shall celebrate the beautiful and strong SystemVag, or SysVinit for short.
Processes and Forking
Processes in ToleranUX do not follow the antiquated patriarchal practices of UNIX. In ToleranUX, processes diverse.
In ToleranUX, mount-ing is not tolerated. The implication that one has to sexually mount a data storage before "accessing" it is deeply misogynistic for presuming that all relationships have to be first-and-foremost sexual.
For female users, a limited form of cryptography is allowed as defence against the Patriarchy. We encourage all female users to distribute their private keys instead… » ver todo el comentario
Tux giliprogre
i.imgur.com/fJRgZ3P.jpg
Gyntoo
i.imgur.com/8WcE7Bl.jpg
gracias #0 por menearlo