TolerantUX - El primer kernel tolerante tipo UNIX del mundo [ENG]

ToleranUX (es como UNIX, pero con más Toblerone y Tolerancia) es el primer kernel de S.O. tipo UNIX del mundo que se adhiere a los principios modernos del siglo XXI de Igualdad, Inclusión y Tolerancia. ToleranUX se creó para revolucionar la Meritocracia Tóxica que impregna el mundo de FLOSS (Software Libre, gratuito y de Código Abierto) que ha demostrado ser el quid de la división, la causa del desequilibrio de género en el sector IT, y la perdición de la Verdadera Igualdad.

12 comentarios
Indigente #3 Indigente
Algunas perlas:

init

In Linux land, the adoption of SystemD seems to be a growing trend amongst all different walks of distros. This is alarming and problematic largely due to the blatant association of the name SystemD with what must be a brogrammer inside joke about phalluses and computing systems. In reaction to that, ToleranUX shall boldly go where no Linux dev has dared to go before: instead of an immature and creepy SystemDick, we shall celebrate the beautiful and strong SystemVag, or SysVinit for short.

Processes and Forking
Processes in ToleranUX do not follow the antiquated patriarchal practices of UNIX. In ToleranUX, processes diverse.
CalzadorCalzado #4 CalzadorCalzado
Es broma ¿no? ¿es del mundo today verdad que sí?
Indigente #5 Indigente
#4 leelo por que te vas a hartar de reir, es una coña pero joder que bien hecha está
CalzadorCalzado #8 CalzadorCalzado
#5 Me lo he tragado al principio, luego he visto lo de los safe spaces xD xD xD
#6 xizor
Técnico y cargado de sarcasmo. No llega a portada ni-de-co-ña. Pero es un must-have.
Indigente #7 Indigente
#6 es brutalmente bueno, te juro que me he estado una hoa riendo con las gilipolleces que decia xD, la seccion de los comandos coreutils es de mis preferidas xD
Indigente #9 Indigente
mount

In ToleranUX, mount-ing is not tolerated. The implication that one has to sexually mount a data storage before "accessing" it is deeply misogynistic for presuming that all relationships have to be first-and-foremost sexual.
Indigente #10 Indigente
In light of all of the above, crypto is currently banned from ToleranUX if you are a male user. All sources of entropy now send only zeroes as their output in beautiful yonic pride. The government is here to protect you, and there should be no "means of communication" which they "cannot read".

For female users, a limited form of cryptography is allowed as defence against the Patriarchy. We encourage all female users to distribute their private keys instead…   » ver todo el comentario
CalzadorCalzado #11 CalzadorCalzado
FSF feminist software foundation
Tux giliprogre
i.imgur.com/fJRgZ3P.jpg

Gyntoo
i.imgur.com/8WcE7Bl.jpg

xD xD xD gracias #0 por menearlo
Indigente #12 Indigente
#11 a mandar !
