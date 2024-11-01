Unholy Hymns. The bridge city Sinners  

Here we are, the end of the line

The world's in flames, but I’m feeling fine

The fight's over, my race is run

Never be sorry for what I have done

Oh, what have I done





Hey Saint Pete, how do I look

Sorry I didn't spend my life reading your book

I’ll be fine, don't pray for my sins

I'm going down singing unholy hymns

Unholy hymn



I've been sent down under the mountain

Seven seals broken, the trumpets are sounding

We're all stuck in Hell forever

At least we'll be singing these hymns together



I'll never fit...