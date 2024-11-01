Unholy Hymns. The bridge city Sinners  

Here we are, the end of the line
The world's in flames, but I’m feeling fine
The fight's over, my race is run
Never be sorry for what I have done
Oh, what have I done
Hey Saint Pete, how do I look
Sorry I didn't spend my life reading your book
I’ll be fine, don't pray for my sins
I'm going down singing unholy hymns
Unholy hymn
I've been sent down under the mountain
Seven seals broken, the trumpets are sounding
We're all stuck in Hell forever
At least we'll be singing these hymns together
I'll never fit...
| etiquetas: unholy , hymns , bridge city sinners
www.youtube.com/watch?v=f0XcuHJWH3w