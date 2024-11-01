Según quienes buscan pelotas más grandes, el «ballmaxxing» es «electrizante, adictivo, eufórico y trascendental».

La revista Men's Health informa sobre hombres que se inyectan Surgilube y solución salina para aumentar el tamaño de su escroto. If we're going to have looksmaxxing, we might as well have ballmaxxing too, am I right? To be clear, I'm not advocating that either should be a thing, but since nobody is putting a stop to the one, why not have the other?



Looksmaxxing is a bizarre "online self-improvement practice," according to Wikipedia. It's focused on the process of maximizing one's physical attractiveness. Now ballmaxxing is slightly different f