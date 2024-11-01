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Según quienes buscan pelotas más grandes, el «ballmaxxing» es «electrizante, adictivo, eufórico y trascendental».

La revista Men's Health informa sobre hombres que se inyectan Surgilube y solución salina para aumentar el tamaño de su escroto. If we're going to have looksmaxxing, we might as well have ballmaxxing too, am I right? To be clear, I'm not advocating that either should be a thing, but since nobody is putting a stop to the one, why not have the other?

Looksmaxxing is a bizarre "online self-improvement practice," according to Wikipedia. It's focused on the process of maximizing one's physical attractiveness. Now ballmaxxing is slightly different f

| etiquetas: ballmaxxingaumentar , escroto , electrizante , adictivo , eufórico , trascendent
2 0 1 K 11 gilipolleces
10 comentarios
2 0 1 K 11 gilipolleces
Sinfonico #6 Sinfonico
Ahora es moda el congalderismo xD
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Paltus #2 Paltus
Nuestra clase política sabe bien de eso.
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DeepBlue #9 DeepBlue
La gente está muy loca
0 K 10
#3 Robe7064
El insulto chileno-peruano "huevón" = "estúpido" se vuelve literal.
0 K 9
DayOfTheTentacle #5 DayOfTheTentacle
No parece cómodo...
0 K 9
Mangione #7 Mangione
 media
0 K 9
#8 levante
Este hilo sin fotos no vale nada.
0 K 9
vilgeits #1 vilgeits
Manda huevos!
0 K 7
#10 To_lo_loco
Cuando pasamos de los Simpson a South Park como prescriptor de la realidad
0 K 7

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