San Luis, el rey de Francia que murió en Cartago

San Luis, que había acudido a Lyon, donde se convocó la Séptima Cruzada, fue nombrado caudillo de esta nueva ofensiva cristiana por el mismo Papa (Inocencio IV). Su plan inicial era atacar Egipto y luego marchar hacia Tierra Santa. En 1249 atacó Damietta, en la costa, al norte de El Cairo. Pero fue derrotado en la batalla de Mansurá y hecho prisionero. Fue liberado bajo rescate y permaneció en Palestina desde 1250 hasta 1254, antes de regresar a Francia.
Respecto al devenir de la Cartago romana,la misma Britannica parece que no lo tiene muy claro cuando en la entrada para Luis IX de Francia (san Luis) dice que "The expedition landed near Tunis at the beginning of July 1270 and at first won a succession of easy victories. Carthage was taken. But once again plague struck the army, and Louis IX could not withstand it.".
"After its capture by the Arabs in 705, Carthage was totally eclipsed by the new town of Tunis.
Though Roman Carthage was destroyed, much of its remains can be traced, including the outline of many fortifications and an aqueduct."
