Un pigmento azul usado en el antiguo Egipto podría generar electricidad por medio del calor

Una investigación ha encontrado que un pigmento de color desarrollado por los antiguos egipcios hace miles de años puede tener una aplicación extremadamente beneficiosa en la actualidad.En un artículo publicado por The Journal of Applied Physics, un equipo dirigido por investigadores del Laboratorio Nacional Lawrence Berkeley del Departamento de Energía descubrió que el pigmento, conocido como azul egipcio, es 10 veces más fluorescente de lo que se pensaba anteriormente.
High quantum yield of the Egyptian blue family of infrared phosphors (MCuSi4O10, M = Ca, Sr, Ba) aip.scitation.org/doi/10.1063/1.5019808
El artículo original dice: The alkaline earth copper tetra-silicates, blue pigments, are interesting infrared phosphors. The Ca, Sr, and Ba variants fluoresce in the near-infrared (NIR) at 909, 914, and 948 nm, respectively, with spectral widths on the order of 120 nm. The highest quantum yield ϕ reported thus
