Las personas más inteligentes tienen menos conexiones neuronales que las menos inteligentes (ENG)

Cuanto más inteligente es una persona menos conexiones tiene entre las neuronas del cortex cerebral. Cuanto más inteligente es una persona menos dentritas hay en su cortex cerebral. the more intelligent a person, the fewer dendrites there are in their cerebral cortex. The more intelligent a person, the fewer connections there are between the neurons in his cerebral cortex.
The researchers analysed the brains of 259 men and women using neurite orientation dispersion and density imaging. This method enabled them to measure the amount of dendrites in the cerebral cortex, i.e. extensions of nerve cells that are used by the cells to communicate with each other. In addition, all participants completed an IQ test. Subsequently, the researchers associated the gathered data with each other and found out: the more intelligent a person, the fewer dendrites there are in their cerebral cortex.
Para más inri:
the brains of intelligent people demonstrated less neuronal activity during an IQ test than the brains of less intelligent individuals.
Los cerebros de las personas más inteligentes mostraban menos actividad neuronal durante las pruebas de coeficiente intelectual que los de las personas menos inteligentes.