Muere inventor de Gore-Tex [ENG]  

Robert W Gore, quien inventó la tecnología Gore-Tex mientras trabajaba para la empresa de su padre en Maryland, EE. UU., Murió a los 83 años. Introducida en 1976, la tela ha protegido a innumerables caminantes, corredores y entusiastas del aire libre , pero también se encuentra en numerosos productos. Robert Gore, ingeniero químico, se convirtió en director ejecutivo de WL Gore & Associates. Murió el jueves tras una larga enfermedad, confirmó la empresa.
"With your purchase of a new GORE-TEX product advertised with the "GUARANTEED TO KEEP YOU DRY" promise, you are eligible to a limited guarantee offered by W. L. Gore & Associates, at no additional costs.
If you are not satisfied with the waterproofness, windproofness or breathability of your GORE-TEX product we will repair it, replace it or refund your purchase price.
As the original owner, hold on to… » ver todo el comentario
Esa garantía hace aguas por todas partes.
No quise seguir adelante, pero por lo de los 3 años, entiendo que debe tener esa garantía de por vida. De hecho, siempre he creído que era así.