Muere inventor de Gore-Tex [ENG]  

Robert W Gore, quien inventó la tecnología Gore-Tex mientras trabajaba para la empresa de su padre en Maryland, EE. UU., Murió a los 83 años. Introducida en 1976, la tela ha protegido a innumerables caminantes, corredores y entusiastas del aire libre , pero también se encuentra en numerosos productos. Robert Gore, ingeniero químico, se convirtió en director ejecutivo de WL Gore & Associates. Murió el jueves tras una larga enfermedad, confirmó la empresa.

estemenda #1 estemenda *
Igual no es el momento pero ¿alguien sabe qué hay de cierto en que las prendas Gore-Tex tienen garantía de por vida? que mi shield hace más agua que una patera.
#2 jartádetó
#1 De por vida,no.Pero dura un montón,te puedo decir que mis botas usadas en invierno a diario llevan a sus espaldas tres años.Y vivo en un sitio lluvioso,Euskadi.Que la tierra le sea leve( aunque no tengo ni idea de que tipo de persona era).
Mariposa200 #3 Mariposa200
#1 Garantía de por vida no lo sé y no lo creo, pero con un buen mantenimiento y lavando la prenda con las instrucciones de la etiqueta puede durar muchos años.
#4 arm3 *
#1 En

www.gore-tex.co.uk/support/guarantee-and-returns

afirman:

"With your purchase of a new GORE-TEX product advertised with the "GUARANTEED TO KEEP YOU DRY" promise, you are eligible to a limited guarantee offered by W. L. Gore & Associates, at no additional costs.
If you are not satisfied with the waterproofness, windproofness or breathability of your GORE-TEX product we will repair it, replace it or refund your purchase price.
As the original owner, hold on to…   » ver todo el comentario
estemenda #8 estemenda
#4 Leakage and performance issues caused by accidents, misuse, normal wear & tear or lack of proper care are excluded but may be repaired at a reasonable price.
Esa garantía hace aguas por todas partes.
#5 exeware
#1 si es la vida del inventor llegas tarde
#6 pompero
#1 Te cuento mi experiencia: compré unas botas y a los tres años comenzó a entrar agua por los pliegues del empeine. Contacté con la marca, era Asolo, y me dijeron que se las mandase, que lo iban a estudiar, y si era fallo de la membrana Gore, me mandaban unas nuevas. Pero me pidieron el ticket de compra, que después de 3 años, no pude encontrar, ni yendo a la tienda. Volví a contactar con ellos, y me dijeron que sin ticket, no podían hacer nada.

No quise seguir adelante, pero por lo de los 3 años, entiendo que debe tener esa garantía de por vida. De hecho, siempre he creído que era así.
estemenda #7 estemenda
#6 Me toca comprar botas y chaqueta, le pienso hacer más fotos que a la Mona Lisa y a guardar todos tickets y folletos de garantía que vengan con ellos.
