EDICIóN GENERAL
17 meneos
28 clics
El manto profundo de la Tierra fluye dinámicamente

El manto profundo de la Tierra fluye dinámicamente

A medida que los antiguos fondos oceánicos se hunden más de 1.000 km en el Pacífico hacia el núcleo de la Tierra, hacen que la roca caliente en el manto inferior fluya de forma mucho más dinámica de lo que se pensaba anteriormente, según ha descubierto un nuevo estudio dirigido por la Dra. Ana Ferreira. "Si este aumento de la actividad ocurre de manera uniforme en el mundo, la Tierra podría enfriarse más rápidamente de lo que pensábamos anteriormente", agregó el Dr. Manuele Faccenda. Vídeos: go.nature.com/2Wqk408

| etiquetas: manto , profundo , tierra , fluir , geofísica
15 2 0 K 124 cultura
8 comentarios
15 2 0 K 124 cultura
#1 peasopeasus
La tierra se está calentando o se está enfriando?
0 K 6
jm22381 #2 jm22381
#1 Creo que confundes el fenómeno atmosférico del calentamiento global con el fenómeno geofísico de que su interior se está enfriando.
1 K 24
#4 peasopeasus
#2 pues crees bién, no tenía ni idea. Pero tiene su lógica. Gracias por la aclaración.
0 K 6
sorrillo #5 sorrillo *
#2 Es significativo lo que ocurra en el interior de la Tierra en cuanto a valorar lo que ocurre en su capa superficial, según ciertas estimaciones la temperatura interna terrestre puede tener mayor contribución a la superficie que la que nos viene de la radiación solar.

While the total internal Earth heat flow to the surface is well constrained, the relative contribution of the two main sources of Earth's heat, radiogenic and primordial heat, are highly uncertain because their direct measurement is difficult. Chemical and physical models give estimated ranges of 15–41 TW and 12–30 TW for radiogenic heat and primordial heat, respectively.

Fuente: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Earth's_internal_heat_budget
0 K 11
Pirolaso #3 Pirolaso
Dinámica y paradigmáticamente.
0 K 9
Trabukero #6 Trabukero
Una duda que me surge, el enfriamiento del nucleo como afectaria al planeta?

Gravedad?
Temperatura del planeta?
0 K 7
jm22381 #7 jm22381
#6 El núcleo de Marte murió. Por eso no tiene magnetosfera y adiós a la mayoría de su atmósfera lanzada al espacio por las tormentas solares... twitter.com/jm22381/status/662364841907265536
1 K 25
Trabukero #8 Trabukero
#7 Lo que me temia, o casi... Vale, es peor de lo que me temia.

Un saludo.
0 K 7

menéame