El manto profundo de la Tierra fluye dinámicamente

A medida que los antiguos fondos oceánicos se hunden más de 1.000 km en el Pacífico hacia el núcleo de la Tierra, hacen que la roca caliente en el manto inferior fluya de forma mucho más dinámica de lo que se pensaba anteriormente, según ha descubierto un nuevo estudio dirigido por la Dra. Ana Ferreira. "Si este aumento de la actividad ocurre de manera uniforme en el mundo, la Tierra podría enfriarse más rápidamente de lo que pensábamos anteriormente", agregó el Dr. Manuele Faccenda. Vídeos: go.nature.com/2Wqk408
While the total internal Earth heat flow to the surface is well constrained, the relative contribution of the two main sources of Earth's heat, radiogenic and primordial heat, are highly uncertain because their direct measurement is difficult. Chemical and physical models give estimated ranges of 15–41 TW and 12–30 TW for radiogenic heat and primordial heat, respectively.
Fuente: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Earth's_internal_heat_budget
