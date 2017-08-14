John Fletcher ha salvado a su tortuga Freda, de 45 años, tras encontrarla en el fondo de un estanque. El hombre inició maniobras de RCP que se prolongaron durante una hora. Finalmente Freda vomitó agua y se reanimó.
The amateur astronomer has built an observatory in his back yard in Gloucester, and often spends hours gazing at the stars.
But he was bewildered when Freda vanished on Saturday afternoon and eventually reached into the pond, where he found his pet.
Ese párrafo es un "btw" de libro