Un hombre salva la vida de su tortuga tras hacerle un boca a boca durante 1 hora [ENG]

John Fletcher ha salvado a su tortuga Freda, de 45 años, tras encontrarla en el fondo de un estanque. El hombre inició maniobras de RCP que se prolongaron durante una hora. Finalmente Freda vomitó agua y se reanimó.

exexexexmeneante #1
Mr Fletcher started performing CPR - and gave the animal mouth to mouth resuscitation. Middle-aged "big lady tortoise" Freda lives with her owner at his home and has free rein of the back garden.

The amateur astronomer has built an observatory in his back yard in Gloucester, and often spends hours gazing at the stars.

But he was bewildered when Freda vanished on Saturday afternoon and eventually reached into the pond, where he found his pet.

Ese párrafo es un "btw" de libro
sísifo_6 #2
También dijo que le estaba practicando una colonoscopia a su cabra cuando lo pillaron en el jardín con ella...
Ragadast335 #4
#2 Gracias a estos análisis se están detectando prematuramente muchas enfermedades mentales, no de la cabra, pero sí del que está detrás. :troll:
exexexexmeneante #6
#4 O delante, que nunca sabemos xD
Pezzonovante #3
Yo también hubiera vomitado. :troll:
pandasucks #5
Si esto pasa en la Emiratos Árabes o en la India, le hubieran obligado a casarse con la tortuga
