Fidel Pagés Miravé - El creador de la epidural

Hizo un gran descubrimiento para la medicina, con el que consiguió salvar innumerables vidas en el campo de batalla, pero a pesar de ello no vio reconocimiento en vida. Aunque corta, la vida de Fidel Pagés fue sin duda apasionante.
| etiquetas: fidel pagés miravé , creador epidural
"In 1885, American neurologist James Leonard Corning (1855–1923), of Acorn Hall in Morristown, NJ, was the first to perform a neuraxial blockade, when he injected 111 mg of cocaine into the epidural space of a healthy male volunteer[77] (although at the time he believed he was injecting it into the subarachnoid space).[78]
In 1901, Fernand Cathelin (1873-1929) first reported blocking the lowest sacral and coccygeal nerves
… » ver todo el comentario