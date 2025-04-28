Brasil redefine su sistema fiscal tras aprobación de la reforma tributaria  

La potencia latinoamericana tendrá en 2026 el mayor sacudón de su sistema tributario en su historia reciente. La nueva ley elimina el impuesto de renta para quienes ganan hasta 5.000 reales al mes y aumenta la carga sobre quienes superan el millón anual. El Gobierno asegura que 25 millones de personas serán beneficiadas y que la medida impulsará el consumo.
Y si evaden, como testaferros o paraisos fiscales, habria que crear una seccion 31 para cazar a esos evasores
