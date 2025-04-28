edición general
Brasil redefine su sistema fiscal tras aprobación de la reforma tributaria

Brasil redefine su sistema fiscal tras aprobación de la reforma tributaria  

La potencia latinoamericana tendrá en 2026 el mayor sacudón de su sistema tributario en su historia reciente. La nueva ley elimina el impuesto de renta para quienes ganan hasta 5.000 reales al mes y aumenta la carga sobre quienes superan el millón anual. El Gobierno asegura que 25 millones de personas serán beneficiadas y que la medida impulsará el consumo.

#2 doramono
En España un autónomo tiene que pagar 300€ aunque ingrese 0€
angelitoMagno #5 angelitoMagno
#2 Y ese autónomo que es autónomo e ingresa 0 euros todos los meses, ¿está aquí con nosotros?
Eibi6 #6 Eibi6
#2 ese autónomo quiere el día de mañana una pensión de jubilación? Los abogados hace muchos años decidieron llevar un camino diferente al resto de autónomos con una mutua propia mucho más "libre", hoy lloran para que los rescate la seguridad social y les den aunque sea una pension minima
azathothruna #1 azathothruna
Espero que sirva.
Y si evaden, como testaferros o paraisos fiscales, habria que crear una seccion 31 para cazar a esos evasores
angelitoMagno #3 angelitoMagno
Esto puede hacer que menos millonarios quieran abandonar el Brasil, como ha pasado en Massachusetts

It's been about two years since Massachusetts voters approved a "millionaire's tax" on wealthy residents in the state. But despite previous concerns, the tax hasn't seemed to deter high-earners from continuing to live here, according to a new study from the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive research group. Using data from Wealth-X, researchers found the number of residents making $1 million or more per year has increased by nearly 40% since the tax went into effect.
www.wbur.org/news/2025/04/28/massachusetts-millionaires-tax-institute-
Pyrefox #4 Pyrefox
A beacon of light in our darkest hour, a ver si cae la breva y se toma nota.
