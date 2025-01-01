edición general
Arrestan a persona por quemar una bandera estadounidense cerca de la Casa Blanca tras orden de Trump [ENG]

Un videoclip publicado en las redes sociales muestra a un hombre en el Parque Lafayette, afuera de la Casa Blanca, hablando con los transeúntes a través de un megáfono antes de prender fuego a una bandera estadounidense empapada en algún tipo de acelerante en el suelo. El hombre dijo que era un veterano de combate de 20 años y se identificó como Dave Perry. Dijo que estaba protestando para defender el derecho a quemar la bandera bajo la Primera Enmienda.

HeilHynkel #3 HeilHynkel
www.uscourts.gov/sites/default/files/free-speech-flag-burning_1.pdf

FIRST AMENDMENT: FREE SPEECH AND FLAG BURNING

This activity is based on the landmark Supreme Court case Texas v. Johnson, 491 U.S. 397 (1989), which deals
with First Amendment protection of flag burning as symbolic speech.

ISSUE Whether flag burning constitutes "symbolic speech" protected by the First Amendment.
RULING Yes.
REASONING
(5-4)
The majority of the Court, according to Justice William

…   » ver todo el comentario
Verdaderofalso #6 Verdaderofalso
Que recurra la sentencia porque el TS lo avala bajo la primera enmienda
Khadgar #2 Khadgar
El país de las libertades ese que le llaman. :roll:
#8 Stv.2
#2 Ahora es libre de guardar silencio.
cosmonauta #4 cosmonauta *
Probad a quemar una bandera en España
sxentinel #5 sxentinel
#4 Está la cosa como para empezar fuegos ahora.
Malinke #7 Malinke
#4 no sé lo que dice la constitución o la ley al respecto, pero parece ser que allí lo permite la ley. Creo que Trump cambió la ley, pero por lo visto allí hay unas leyes que son inmutables y esa era una de ellas, como la de las armas.
