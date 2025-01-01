Arrestan a persona por quemar una bandera estadounidense cerca de la Casa Blanca tras orden de Trump [ENG]

Un videoclip publicado en las redes sociales muestra a un hombre en el Parque Lafayette, afuera de la Casa Blanca, hablando con los transeúntes a través de un megáfono antes de prender fuego a una bandera estadounidense empapada en algún tipo de acelerante en el suelo. El hombre dijo que era un veterano de combate de 20 años y se identificó como Dave Perry. Dijo que estaba protestando para defender el derecho a quemar la bandera bajo la Primera Enmienda.
| etiquetas: quemar , bandera , casa blanca , trump
FIRST AMENDMENT: FREE SPEECH AND FLAG BURNING
This activity is based on the landmark Supreme Court case Texas v. Johnson, 491 U.S. 397 (1989), which deals
with First Amendment protection of flag burning as symbolic speech.
ISSUE Whether flag burning constitutes "symbolic speech" protected by the First Amendment.
RULING Yes.
REASONING
(5-4)
The majority of the Court, according to Justice William
… » ver todo el comentario
www.reddit.com/r/law/comments/1n06xgy/detained_for_burning_the_america