'The New York Times' pide "un gesto conciliador" de Alemania hacia Cataluña

El diario estadounidense 'The New York Times' pide en un artículo editorial este miércoles "un gesto conciliador hacia Cataluña" por parte de Alemania tras la detención del presidente Carles Puigdemont, detenido el domingo. Este gesto, cree el rotativo, "haría mucho más para desactivar una confrontación que ha ido demasiado lejos".
El New York Times podría aconsejar también gestos conciliadores a la americana; como por ejemplo infiltrar agentes entre los radicales y ejercer presión mediática directa y sembrar noticias fake, o mejor aún, formar militarmente y armar a grupos de extrema derecha, todo ello hasta conseguir que una turba enardecida encule y asesine a Puigdemont (que se lo digan a Gadafi, sodomizado y apuñalado).
Otra forma conciliadora de resolver el conflicto sería decir que en Cataluña hay armas de…
Yo viví la segregación de Yugoslavia y no hacían el payaso como estos
Algunos os lo deberíais hacer mirar.
Y ahora la gente sale a la calle a defender al partido condenado por corruptos.
Bravo
cc/ @dseijo
Por cierto, negativo por las etiquetas....
Que presos políticos, cachondos. ¿Granados también preso político?
The Spanish government is fully within its rights to defend its unity and its constitution. And European states are right to give the Catalan secessionists no support. But now that Berlin has been thrust into the dispute, it would do well to tell Madrid that treating the ill-conceived Catalan independence drive as treason gives the movement a moral authority it does not warrant. A conciliatory gesture toward Catalonia would do far more to defuse a confrontation that has gone too far.
Parece ser que el NTY es fascista también

