'The New York Times' pide "un gesto conciliador" de Alemania hacia Cataluña

El diario estadounidense 'The New York Times' pide en un artículo editorial este miércoles "un gesto conciliador hacia Cataluña" por parte de Alemania tras la detención del presidente Carles Puigdemont, detenido el domingo. Este gesto, cree el rotativo, "haría mucho más para desactivar una confrontación que ha ido demasiado lejos".

38 comentarios
pitercio #1 pitercio
Pues nada, que se acerque Merkel al vis-a-vis de los sábados con Puchi.
JavierB #11 JavierB
#1 Eso sería tortura, tampoco hay que pasarse.
#19 BitByte *
#1

El New York Times podría aconsejar también gestos conciliadores a la americana; como por ejemplo infiltrar agentes entre los radicales y ejercer presión mediática directa y sembrar noticias fake, o mejor aún, formar militarmente y armar a grupos de extrema derecha, todo ello hasta conseguir que una turba enardecida encule y asesine a Puigdemont (que se lo digan a Gadafi, sodomizado y apuñalado).

Otra forma conciliadora de resolver el conflicto sería decir que en Cataluña hay armas de…   » ver todo el comentario
Esfingo #2 Esfingo
Cataluña no es un país como para que Alemania tenga que tener gestos con ellos
karmo #5 karmo
#2 pero es un territorio europeo. Algo de relevancia tiene.
Esfingo #6 Esfingo
#5 Que hablen con España que son los dueños del prao
karmo #7 karmo
#6 claro, con quién te creías que iban a habar sino? xD
OriolMu #8 OriolMu
#2 Pues nada, sigamos alentando el conflicto. A ver si terminamos como la antigua Yugoslavia, disueltos en un puñado de estados desiguales, eslovenos ricos y serbios (antiguos controladores del estado yugoslavo) literalmente muertos de hambre.
LirioMarchito #23 LirioMarchito
#8

Yo viví la segregación de Yugoslavia y no hacían el payaso como estos
OriolMu #36 OriolMu
#23 porque los que quisieron segregarse, después del referéndum, tuvieron que defenderse del estado y ganaron. Que arranque España el primer tanque.
asustado #21 asustado
#2 Y son seres humanos con sentimientos, pero sólo porque Rajoy lo dijo, que si no, ni eso.

Algunos os lo deberíais hacer mirar.
#29 pascual
#2 Sí, yo también creo que es mejor seguir con la confrontación, así por lo menos no se habla tanto de la corrupción de nuestro partido, ¿verdad? ;)
anarion321 #32 anarion321
#29 efectivamente, la noticia de la condena a los del 4% duró 1 día.

Y ahora la gente sale a la calle a defender al partido condenado por corruptos.
Professor #3 Professor *
Le daremos un gesto conciliador.Puigdemont a pudrirse a la puta carcel por sedicioso y traidor a su pais, España. A por ellos, oé oé oé.
rojo_separatista #4 rojo_separatista
#3, el nivel ha bajado tanto en España que ya no se distingue un troll profesional de un opinador normal y corriente. :-D :-D :-D
anarion321 #9 anarion321
#4 yo no lo veo tan complicado. Troll es el que habla de planes maestros y luego envía SMS sobre ridículos históricosy opinador el que se pone algo sobre el EFTA en su nick.
Starfucks #18 Starfucks
#4 A mi me pasa en Menéame, no se cuando la gente es tarada como por hacer chiste o cuando es como para hacer llorar
Professor #10 Professor
En Cataluña lo que falta es castigo, hambre y hostias, lo que siempre ha hecho sensatos y dóciles a los niños y a los pueblos.
SkaWorld #17 SkaWorld
#10 Es quizá la declaración mas sabia que te he oído, hace falta valor para decir en voz alta que lo que te hace falta es una buena ostia

Bravo
asustado #27 asustado
#17 Y para esto, niños, es para lo que ha quedado menéame ante la soberbia dejadez de sus propietarios.

cc/ @dseijo
Pezzonovante #33 Pezzonovante
#27 Habría que hacer una buena purga ideológica como pedía por aquí uno hace poco. :troll:
asustado #37 asustado
#33 Ya os gustaría, tendríais piscina de bolas pa’ rato.
Rogero #12 Rogero
¡¡Paren las rotativas!! Que notición xD xD
Por cierto, negativo por las etiquetas....
Que presos políticos, cachondos. ¿Granados también preso político? xD xD
BBE #13 BBE
Del editorial sin cocinar:

The Spanish government is fully within its rights to defend its unity and its constitution. And European states are right to give the Catalan secessionists no support. But now that Berlin has been thrust into the dispute, it would do well to tell Madrid that treating the ill-conceived Catalan independence drive as treason gives the movement a moral authority it does not warrant. A conciliatory gesture toward Catalonia would do far more to defuse a confrontation that has gone too far.

Parece ser que el NTY es fascista también :-S
laintalay #26 laintalay
#13 @rojo_separatista ya ha demostrado tener unas tragaderas dignas de investigacion cientifica. Esta panfletada es otra Mas a la lista de manipulaciones, mentiras, pufos y delirios que manda diariamente.
Dravot #14 Dravot
pues nada, dejaremos que sea un periodista del NYT el que decida la política o la justicia europea... ya puestos, que lo haga Assange, que, tras meses de silencio, parece que le han metido nuevamente monedas.
laintalay #28 laintalay
#14 Es directamente falso, ningun periodista del NYT ha dicho eso...
#15 eaglesight1
Esperaremos primero a que algún presidente de EE.UU. tenga algún tipo de "gesto conciliador" con algún país, empezando por Cuba, que lo tiene muy cerquita.
TrollHunter #16 TrollHunter
Las etiquetas son fascistas
manolo_tenaza #20 manolo_tenaza
13 Es lo que pasa cuando solo te lees el titular, como hacemos karmo, @rojo_separatista y yo. Gracias por la información
Sherlockhomeless #22 Sherlockhomeless
13 Cocinar qué?

But now that Berlin has been thrust into the dispute, it would do well to tell Madrid that treating the ill-conceived Catalan independence drive as treason gives the movement a moral authority it does not warrant. A conciliatory gesture toward Catalonia would do far more to defuse a confrontation that has gone too far.
laintalay #31 laintalay
#22 Para empezar, el gesto deberia de ser de Madrid a Catalunha. Ni el titular es correcto.
Sherlockhomeless #38 Sherlockhomeless
#31 Está claro que tienes problemas de lectura, si estás en la ESO ya es preocupante.
oso_69 #24 oso_69
Y luego tendrá que tener un gesto con Baleares por los turistas borrachos. Y con todas las zonas turísticas por la bochornosa imagen de los turistas centolleros con sandalias y calcetines.
themarquesito #25 themarquesito
Interesante el último párrafo de The New York Times:

The Spanish government is fully within its rights to defend its unity and its constitution. And European states are right to give the Catalan secessionists no support. But now that Berlin has been thrust into the dispute, it would do well to tell Madrid that treating the ill-conceived Catalan independence drive as treason gives the movement a moral authority it does not warrant. A conciliatory gesture toward Catalonia would do far more

…   » ver todo el comentario
#34 Tiopio *
Lo edito. Ya lo había traducido, y mejor que yo, #25
#35 Tiopio
#25 Vaya no lo había visto. Pero no hay nada como leer las noticias en su fuente original.
#30 antonm
que raro si nuestra justicia es acojonante...

twitter.com/jgbblack/status/978388971016290304
