Tenía que ocurrir: El youtuber 8Booth se rompe las dos piernas en un salto  

El youtuber 8Booth, famoso por los vídeos que publica de saltos temerarios, se ha roto las dos piernas en su último salto. El joven saltó desde la azotea de un edificio a la piscina, pero no calculó bien y cayó de pié en el bordillo.

#1   Eso le pasa por imbécil. Venga, siguiente imbécil.
fjcm_xx fjcm_xx
#3   #1 Al contrario, ha logrado el video más visto en su vida :troll:
Ferran Ferran
#9   #3 Y lo aprovecha el sinvergüenza imbécil para pedir que le hagan una donación.
I apologize for the Graphic Photos. This Happened a few nights ago. I am still in the hospital. Just seeking a little support to keep doing what I'm doing or else I'll be working the rest of my life to pay this off. Asking a small favor from you. A donation of any kind would be phenomenal ... Also my Paypal is 8Booth@gmail.com if you don't have any other means to donate here. {0x2764} ️ It means the world to me.
 *   fjcm_xx fjcm_xx
#13   #9 Sí: www.gofundme.com/36jtpcg

Ya ha conseguido $455 Usd.
 *   Ferran Ferran
#11   #1 Muy imbécil. Si se hubiera tirado de cabeza podría haber sido candidato a premio Darwin.
 *   TocTocToc TocTocToc
#2   Pues bueno. Allá el!! Espero que tenga un buen seguro médico, y que no le quede más lesión que la cerebral que lleva de serie.
Kasterot Kasterot
#5   #2 Yo también espero que tenga seguro médico y no tenga que ser la sanidad pública la que tenga que costear su curación. Se que es políticamente incorrecto decirlo, pero opino que determinadas lesiones y enfermedades no debería cubrirlas la seguridad social.
ElPerroDeLosCinco ElPerroDeLosCinco
#6   #5 A mí me parece muy peligroso abrir la puerta a exclusiones. Sí, el tío es imbécil, pero lo mismo no fuma, bebe, se atiborra a hamburguesas, etc. Y lo mismo te dice que con 20 años precisamente la cobertura que él puede necesitar es la propia de un imbécil de 20 años.
ccguy
#8   #6 Ya se que es un tema complicado y que hay una infinita "escala de grises" entre lo que se debería excluir y lo que no. Y yo no se dónde se podría poner la línea, pero lo que tengo claro es que un caso como este está claramente en la zona de lo "no cubierto". Se trata de un tío que hace negocio arriesgando su vida y su salud. Creo que es justo que cuando la cosa salga mal, parte del dinero ganado se destine a reparar el bien que arriesgaba en su negocio: su salud. La gente que practica deportes de riesgo o desempeña trabajos peligrosos está siempre asegurada, precisamente para cubrir cualquier contingencia de este tipo. Este tío debería hacer lo mismo.
ElPerroDeLosCinco ElPerroDeLosCinco
#4   Si no vuelve a caminar en su vida siempre se podrá comprar una buena silla de ruedas con lo que saque en youtube por el visionado del vídeo.

Al menos le quedará el consuelo que romperse las piernas por hacer el imbecil no habrá sido en vano.
andran
#7   Dende a laik y suscribanse
borteixo borteixo
#10   #0 Por lo que dice no se ha roto las piernas sino los pies. Bueno, de hecho dice que se ha destrozado los pies y las curaciones, pero entiendo que donde dice heal quiere decir heel = talón.
EdmundoDantes EdmundoDantes
#12   ¿Sinceramente alguien con 78.000 subscriptores se puede considerar famoso?. pero aún incita a otros idiotas a hacerlo, a

Al menos como nota positiva no dañó la piscina ni dejo mucha sangre que limpiar,
placeres placeres
#14   Le va a donar rita. Cuando se recupere que vuelva a intentarlo, que no le salio bien la jugada.
GonzaloRG

