Tenía que ocurrir: El youtuber 8Booth se rompe las dos piernas en un salto  

El youtuber 8Booth, famoso por los vídeos que publica de saltos temerarios, se ha roto las dos piernas en su último salto. El joven saltó desde la azotea de un edificio a la piscina, pero no calculó bien y cayó de pié en el bordillo. etiquetas: 8booth, darwin, piernas, salto
I apologize for the Graphic Photos. This Happened a few nights ago. I am still in the hospital. Just seeking a little support to keep doing what I'm doing or else I'll be working the rest of my life to pay this off. Asking a small favor from you. A donation of any kind would be phenomenal ... Also my Paypal is 8Booth@gmail.com if you don't have any other means to donate here. ️ It means the world to me.
Ya ha conseguido $455 Usd.
Al menos le quedará el consuelo que romperse las piernas por hacer el imbecil no habrá sido en vano.
Al menos como nota positiva no dañó la piscina ni dejo mucha sangre que limpiar,