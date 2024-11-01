Sodom - Agent Orange  

El Agente Naranja fue uno de los herbicidas y defoliantes que utilizaron los militares estadounidenses como parte de su programa de guerra química en la operación Ranch Hand (1962-1971) durante la guerra de Vietnam. Vietnam estima que tres millones de vietnamitas fueron víctimas y 500 000 niños nacieron con malformaciones congénitas como resultado de su uso.
Spray down the death
Down on their farms
Assault against the population
Suppress by military arms
Only you prevent the forest
Legalize the war
They are deprived of their power
Eradication without law
Agent Orange
Agent Orange
Agent Orange
A fire that doesn't burn
All the marks erased long ago
Scars are healed up
Cancer creeps into their innocent souls
Memorials of flesh and blood
Have survived unlawfully punished
Poisoned till the end of their lives
