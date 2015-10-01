El reloj Beverly, funcionando desde 1864 sin que nadie le haya dado cuerda

Arthur Beverly fue un contructor de relojes, además de matemático, nacido en 1822. En 1864 fabricó un reloj que lleva desde entonces sin pararse, y al que tampoco se le ha dado cuerda nunca. El reloj funciona gracias a un mecanismo que se acciona con los cambios de la presión atmosférica y de la temperatura del ambiente. Si la temperatura en un día varía 6ºC, el sistema es capaz de elevar unos 2,5cm un peso que 0,55Kg, que hará que el reloj siga funcionando, accionado segundo a segundo por ese peso, que baja por la gravedad.
es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Móvil_perpetuo
While the clock has not been wound since it was made by Arthur Beverly in 1864, it has stopped on a number of occasions, such as when its mechanism needed cleaning or there was a mechanical failure, and when the Physics Department moved to new quarters. As well, on occasions when the ambient temperature has not fluctuated sufficiently to absorb the requisite amount of energy, the clock will not function. However, after environmental parameters readjust, the clock begins operating again.
en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beverly_Clock