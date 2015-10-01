EDICIóN GENERAL
77 meneos
833 clics
El reloj Beverly, funcionando desde 1864 sin que nadie le haya dado cuerda

El reloj Beverly, funcionando desde 1864 sin que nadie le haya dado cuerda

Arthur Beverly fue un contructor de relojes, además de matemático, nacido en 1822. En 1864 fabricó un reloj que lleva desde entonces sin pararse, y al que tampoco se le ha dado cuerda nunca. El reloj funciona gracias a un mecanismo que se acciona con los cambios de la presión atmosférica y de la temperatura del ambiente. Si la temperatura en un día varía 6ºC, el sistema es capaz de elevar unos 2,5cm un peso que 0,55Kg, que hará que el reloj siga funcionando, accionado segundo a segundo por ese peso, que baja por la gravedad.

| etiquetas: reloj beverly , arthur beverly , reloj , diafragma , ciencia
50 27 0 K 397 cultura
9 comentarios
50 27 0 K 397 cultura
Kowalsski #1 Kowalsski
Vaya brazo!!
0 K 9
obrerodelmetal #2 obrerodelmetal
Lisa , en esta casa se respetan las leyes de la termodinámica.
Homer Simpson.
4 K 44
powernergia #5 powernergia
#2 Este reloj también las respeta, ya en la entradilla dan parte de la explicación.
1 K 14
ℜorschach_ #3 ℜorschach_ *
Iba a poner en tono jocoso lo de "perpetuum mobile" pero no, no es el caso.
es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Móvil_perpetuo

Eso sí, el tal Berverly era un condenado artista.
3 K 42
xingular #4 xingular
Y cómo va de exactitud y precisión?
1 K 30
catrastofe #6 catrastofe
#4 Seguro que mejor que el electrónico de mi coche, que varía un minuto al mes.
0 K 8
Echenike #7 Echenike
#6 le falta fluzo
0 K 7
#9 darkdead4
#6 Le cambias el cristal de cuarzo ya que si le pasa eso es por mal diseño se les olvido usar cristales con compensación mecánica/térmica en sus osciladores.
Si te sobra pasta puedes ponerle uno de rubidio tendrás el reloj de coche mas preciso de toda España sin sincronizacion por GPS. xD
www.ebay.com/bhp/rubidium-oscillator
0 K 7
#8 CuaC
Pues que genio el tipo. Aunque sí, sí se ha parado:

While the clock has not been wound since it was made by Arthur Beverly in 1864, it has stopped on a number of occasions, such as when its mechanism needed cleaning or there was a mechanical failure, and when the Physics Department moved to new quarters. As well, on occasions when the ambient temperature has not fluctuated sufficiently to absorb the requisite amount of energy, the clock will not function. However, after environmental parameters readjust, the clock begins operating again.

en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Beverly_Clock
0 K 9

menéame