Político turco: Partes del cuerpo de Khashoggi fueron halladas en un pozo del consulado en Estambul

El líder del Partido Patriótico de Turquía (Vatan), Dogu Perincek, ha afirmado que el cuerpo del periodista saudita Jamal Khashoggi, desaparecido desde el 2 de octubre, han sido hallados en la residencia del cónsul del reino en Estambul. "Las autoridades encontraron partes del cuerpo de Khashoggi en un pozo en el Consulado General de Arabia Saudita", afirmó el político turco citado por el portal turco Haberler, una afirmación que por el momento no cuenta con confirmación oficial.
| etiquetas: cuerpo , turco , arabia , khashoggi
Brick Top : You're always gonna have problems lifting a body in one piece. Apparently the best thing to do is cut up a corpse into six pieces and pile it all together.
Sol : Would someone mind telling me, who are you?
Brick Top : And when you got your six pieces, you gotta get rid of them, because it's no good leaving it in the deep freeze for your mum to discover, now is it? Then I hear the best thing to do is
… » ver todo el comentario