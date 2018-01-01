EDICIóN GENERAL
Político turco: Partes del cuerpo de Khashoggi fueron halladas en un pozo del consulado en Estambul

El líder del Partido Patriótico de Turquía (Vatan), Dogu Perincek, ha afirmado que el cuerpo del periodista saudita Jamal Khashoggi, desaparecido desde el 2 de octubre, han sido hallados en la residencia del cónsul del reino en Estambul. "Las autoridades encontraron partes del cuerpo de Khashoggi en un pozo en el Consulado General de Arabia Saudita", afirmó el político turco citado por el portal turco Haberler, una afirmación que por el momento no cuenta con confirmación oficial.

SkaWorld #1 SkaWorld
Vale igual por asesinar y descuartizar un periodista opositor al régimen no se les puede castigar, pero por deshacerse de incorrectamente de los residuos orgánicos igual les podemos meter una multa y demostrar que el estado de derecho prevalece.
#5 UNOS3
#1 " no cuenta con confirmación oficial " pero queda bien. A la CIA le gusta.
anxosan #2 anxosan
Si no fuesen musulmanes podrían criar cerdos y en tres días una piara no hubiese dejado nada de el... salvo dientes.
nomada_isleño #6 nomada_isleño *
#2 Brick top approves your comment www.youtube.com/watch?v=WcG3JRIF05w

Brick Top : You're always gonna have problems lifting a body in one piece. Apparently the best thing to do is cut up a corpse into six pieces and pile it all together.

Sol : Would someone mind telling me, who are you?

Brick Top : And when you got your six pieces, you gotta get rid of them, because it's no good leaving it in the deep freeze for your mum to discover, now is it? Then I hear the best thing to do is

BELFAST #3 BELFAST
ESto se está poniendo ya muy gore, casi vale para Hallowen si no fuera tan drámático y real.
Dhabva #4 Dhabva
El artículo no da mucha información... Pero, meneo.
#7 yangoed
Puede ser verdad...... pero puede ser noticias RT :-S
