EDICIóN GENERAL
6 meneos
19 clics
Perdón por los castigos por brujería de hace 400 años

Perdón por los castigos por brujería de hace 400 años

Alcaldes de municipios del Duranguesado firmarán el 9 de junio un manifiesto en el que recordarán los castigos por brujería de hace 400 años y harán una petición de perdón pública. El documento será suscrito en la campa foral de Gerediaga, en Abadiño (Bizkaia), durante la celebración del Día de la Merindad, organizado por la agrupación cultural Gerediaga, en colaboración con las Juntas Generales de Bizkaia y la Mancomunidad del Duranguesado, según ha informado hoy este grupo cultural en una nota.

| etiquetas: durango , gerediaga , brujería , país vasco , alcaldes
5 1 2 K 50 actualidad
20 comentarios
5 1 2 K 50 actualidad
Coprolito #1 Coprolito
menuda soplapollez
6 K 42
Antimonia #3 Antimonia
#1 ¿Por?
2 K 9
#5 Almirante_Cousteau
#3 Son personas que no han hecho nada pidiendo perdón a personas que llevan siglos muertas. El único sentido del asunto es revolcarse en la culpa que los europeos tenemos en todos los males del mundo y que sustenta ideológicamente nuestro vaciamiento cultural y sustitución por otras culturas inocentes, como el Islam.
5 K 36
Antimonia #6 Antimonia
#5 Es un acto simbólico. Nadie se está revolcando en nada, y la cultura occidental no se está desintegrando xD
3 K 40
#8 Almirante_Cousteau
#6 Ah, si pones un símbolo con risotadas debes de tener razón.
2 K 24
Antimonia #9 Antimonia
#8 No, a lo mejor tienes tú razón diciendo cosas como que el Islam está sustituyendo a la cultura occidental, y encima pretenderás que no me dé la risa ante semejante majadería :-)
1 K 17
thorin #10 thorin
#5 Si tanto te preocupa nuestro vaciamiento cultural no sé qué haces perdiendo el tiempo aquí pudiendo estar en la biblioteca aprendiendote de memoria la literatura occidental de los últimos 300 años para que no se pierda.
xD
4 K 13
Geirmund #11 Geirmund
#5 No se trata de una disculpa a las personas condenadas por brujería, sino un recordatorio de una persecución pública por tener diferentes creencias religiosas e incluso por no tenerlas, del mismo modo que el homenaje y la disculpa oficial del RU a la memoria de Alan Turing fue simplemente una forma de decirle al mundo que ser homosexual no es ningún crimen.
3 K 39
#15 dvx *
#11 Se puede hacer un "día por la tolerancia a x" y dejarse de chorradas. Aunque no estoy de acuerdo con las peticiones de perdón hipócritas pasadas varias décadas, lo de Alan Turing fue el siglo pasado, hace menos de 100 años, siendo además una persona decisiva en el desenlace de la segunda guerra mundial. Hacerle un reconocimiento que limpiara su memoria no estaba de más.
0 K 11
Geirmund #17 Geirmund
#15 Insisto, no es una petición de perdón sin más, lo sería si a día de hoy no existiese la organización que durante milenios persiguió sin descanso a toda esa gente.
1 K 20
#18 dvx *
#17 Y yo insisto es una gilipollez, al menos tal cual lo plantean. Ahora mismo hay organizaciones que persiguen a gente inocente en España y los políticos les dan ayudas. Yo quiero ver peticiones de perdón en eso.
0 K 11
Silkworm #19 Silkworm
#17 Si te refieres a la inquisicion, se acabo en 1812 aunque estaba en estado de jarron chino desde cien anyos atras. Y sobre la caza de brujas, en Espana apenas hubo, los tribunales de la inquisicion las tomaban por enajenadas mentales y las dejaban ir. La magia, el curanderismo y la brujeria se tomaban como algo que andaba por ahi, pero no era un peligro para la religion estatal, que es de lo que iba la inquisicion.

De hecho la Inquisicion declaro el proceso de Zugarramurdi como erroneo y…   » ver todo el comentario
0 K 11
themarquesito #12 themarquesito
#5 Te he puesto el positivo por la primera frase, pero no estoy de acuerdo con el vaciamiento cultural y la sustitución. Me parece una mayúscula parida lo de pedir perdón por algo cuyas víctimas o parientes cercanos no están en condiciones de aceptar la disculpa por haber pasado tantísimo tiempo.
0 K 12
bienhecho000 #2 bienhecho000
Pues podían pedir perdón de paso también por lo mal que olían los habitantes de Abadiño hace 400 años que no se ponían desodorante.
1 K 15
thorin #7 thorin
#2 Churras y merinas. Las autoridades no eran responsable de eso. En este caso si que lo fueron.
2 K 11
#14 Señorantisistema
#7 Las autoridades podrían haber repartido esencia de tomillo y no lo hicieron. Estoy con #2. No más muertes de mosquitos, basta ya!!! Exigimos que la órbita terrestre sea limpiada de basura espacial!!!
2 K 3
#16 Censuréame
#2 podían pedir perdón por las matanzas de neandertales hace decenas de miles de años.
1 K 17
Antimonia #4 Antimonia
Mientras tanto, Jordan Peterson:

But witches don’t exist, and they don’t live in swamps, I say.

“Yeah, they do. They do exist. They just don’t exist the way you think they exist. They certainly exist. You may say well dragons don’t exist. It’s, like, yes they do — the category predator and the category dragon are the same category. It absolutely exists. It’s a superordinate category. It exists absolutely more than anything else. In fact, it really exists. What exists is not obvious. You say, ‘Well, there’s no such thing as witches.’ Yeah, I know what you mean, but that isn’t what you think when you go see a movie about them. You can’t help but fall into these categories. There’s no escape from them.”  media
2 K 9
#13 dvx
Esto lejos de ser postureo es teatro. Teatro surrealista para más señas.
1 K 19
#20 CachaloteGeorge
Y el Obispado que dice?
0 K 8

menéame