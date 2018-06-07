Perdón por los castigos por brujería de hace 400 años

Alcaldes de municipios del Duranguesado firmarán el 9 de junio un manifiesto en el que recordarán los castigos por brujería de hace 400 años y harán una petición de perdón pública. El documento será suscrito en la campa foral de Gerediaga, en Abadiño (Bizkaia), durante la celebración del Día de la Merindad, organizado por la agrupación cultural Gerediaga, en colaboración con las Juntas Generales de Bizkaia y la Mancomunidad del Duranguesado, según ha informado hoy este grupo cultural en una nota.
De hecho la Inquisicion declaro el proceso de Zugarramurdi como erroneo y…
