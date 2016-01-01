50 meneos
La NASA fotografía una grieta de 112 km en la Antártida

Una enorme grieta prueba que parte de la Antártida se está rompiendo | Mide unos 112 kilómetros de largo en la plataforma de hielo Larsen C, la más septentrional en la Península Antártica - LA NACION
etiquetas: nasa, antartida, grietas, cambio climático
#1   "La grieta atraviesa completamente la plataforma de hielo pero no llega a toda ella, pero una vez que lo haga, producirá un iceberg aproximadamente del tamaño del estado de Delaware -un estado de EE.UU. con una extensión de casi 6500 metros cuadrados-", comentó la NASA en un comunicado de prensa.

Es tan fuerte que hasta me parece fake
#2   #1 no es fake, no, de la web de la NASA publicado el 1 de diciembre de 2016 www.nasa.gov/image-feature/rift-in-antarcticas-larsen-c-ice-shelf

The IceBridge scientists measured the Larsen C fracture to be about 70 miles long, more than 300 feet wide and about a third of a mile deep. The crack completely cuts through the ice shelf but it does not go all the way across it – once it does, it will produce an iceberg roughly the size of the state of Delaware.
#6   #2 gracias por el dato, como siempre tus aportaciones son muy interesantes.
#3   ¿Sabéis la típica película cutrela de futuro distópico que abre con una secuencia de noticiarios dando informaciones alarmantes y la gente como si nada pero después viene todo lo chungo? No, por nada.
#4   Y ahora empieza el verano austral, a ver en que queda esto pero no soy nada optimista. :-(
#5   ¿6500 metros cuadrados? Periodismo :palm:
#7   Holy shit thunderforce.
#8   Tranquilos, el cambio climático es un invento de los chinos para acabar con la great, and I mean great, manufactura americana.
