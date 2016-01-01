EDICIóN GENERAL
Se introducirá al parlamento turco una ley que permite a pederastas casarse con sus víctimas para evitar castigos

La controvertida ley que llaman "cásate-con-tu-violador", la cual legisladores planean introducir al parlamento a finales de Junio ha desatado la furia entre activistas por los derechos de la mujer en todo el país. Según críticos esto no solo legitimiza el matrimonio infantil y el estupro sino que pavimenta el camino hacia el abuso infantil y explotación sexual. Otra ley similar a esta ya fue derrotada en el parlamento en 2016. Un informe gubernamental de 2018 reportó que 482.908 mujeres menores de edad se habían casado en la última década.

#1 carlos24
Por cierto telita con Erdogan, el rey de los machitos cabríos:

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said equality between men and women is “against nature” at a summit in Istanbul back in 2014.

The world leader said: “You cannot put women and men on an equal footing. It is against nature.”

He urged women to have at least three children and argued a woman’s life was “incomplete” if she did not reproduce back in 2016.

“A woman who says ‘because I am working I will not be a mother’ is…   » ver todo el comentario
3
Casius_Clavius #4 Casius_Clavius
Venga, un poco más y vienen a usar candiles para alumbrarse.
0
Cehona #6 Cehona
Sabía que en las películas porno al final se casan.
0
BanThis #7 BanThis *
"Se introducirá al parlamento turco una ley que permite a pederastas casarse con sus víctimas para evitar castigos""

Para evitar el castigo merecido a un malnacido se permite castigar doblemente a la víctima. Olé con Alá :palm:
0
Emaname #8 Emaname
El violador sera tu marido
0
aupaatu #3 aupaatu
Están pensando hacer lo mismo para que los asesinos puedan librarse de la cárcel ,si matan a todos los familiares de la víctima ,para evitar acusaciones directas.
0
Paporrius_Paporrius #2 Paporrius_Paporrius
Si esa ley al final es aceptada hoy por hoy,el resto del mundo no tenemos derecho a vivir,putos pederastas ai que colgarlos a todos mekago en todo...
0

