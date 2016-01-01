"Se introducirá al parlamento turco una ley que permite a pederastas casarse con sus víctimas para evitar castigos""

La controvertida ley que llaman "cásate-con-tu-violador", la cual legisladores planean introducir al parlamento a finales de Junio ha desatado la furia entre activistas por los derechos de la mujer en todo el país. Según críticos esto no solo legitimiza el matrimonio infantil y el estupro sino que pavimenta el camino hacia el abuso infantil y explotación sexual. Otra ley similar a esta ya fue derrotada en el parlamento en 2016. Un informe gubernamental de 2018 reportó que 482.908 mujeres menores de edad se habían casado en la última década.
"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said equality between men and women is “against nature” at a summit in Istanbul back in 2014.
The world leader said: “You cannot put women and men on an equal footing. It is against nature.”
He urged women to have at least three children and argued a woman’s life was “incomplete” if she did not reproduce back in 2016.
“A woman who says ‘because I am working I will not be a mother’ is… » ver todo el comentario
Para evitar el castigo merecido a un malnacido se permite castigar doblemente a la víctima. Olé con Alá