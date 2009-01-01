27 meneos
Impiden la entrada a Estados Unidos del afamado reportero canadiense Ed Ou [ENG]

El recientemente premiado reportero fotográfico Ed Ou ha pasado la última década viajando a lugares donde ser reportero resulta peligroso; Irán, Yemen, Somalia, Turquía, Egipto, por nombrar sólo unos pocos. En días pasados llegó a Estados Unidos para seguir los pasos de los manifestantes de Dakota del Norte, sin embargo, al llegar al aeropuerto fue llevado a parte e interrogado por funcionarios fronterizos que solicitaron acceso a su teléfono móvil y tableta. Al negarse fue deportado y los agentes copiaron sus tarjetas SIM y la información.
#1   El país de las libertades :palm:
Motiarti
Motiarti
#4   #1 espera al año próximo.
Tiopio
Tiopio
#2   Venezuela y tal...
Sure Sure
Sure Sure
#8   #2 No, Cuba
sotillo sotillo
sotillo sotillo
#3   ...according to the law, what happened at the US-Canada border is entirely legal.
Border officials have a right to search all property, including electronic devices, within 100 miles (165km) of any "external US boundary" without a warrant or reasonable grounds for suspicion.
According to a 2009 directive, sensitive materials such as "medical records and work-related information carried by journalists" receive no special treatment outside of pre-existing federal laws and policies, which are weak at best, according to media law experts.

Y cuándo hicieron esta ley, ¿a quién estaban intentando proteger?
Titin
Titin
#5   #3 1950s. Por eso he votado irrelevante. Nos parezcan bien o mal son sus leyes, y nadie nos obliga a ir a US.
raikk21 raikk21
 *   raikk21 raikk21
#6   #5 2009, y parece que ha sido algo ex profeso.

#7 According to a 2009 directive, sensitive materials such as "medical records and work-related information carried by journalists" receive no special treatment...

Lo ha puesto el comentario de #3.
Stranger Stranger
 *   Stranger Stranger
#7   #6 www.aclu.org/other/constitution-100-mile-border-zone
"The regulations establishing the 100-mile border zone were adopted by the U.S. Department of Justice in 1953—without any public comments or debate."

No hablo por hablar.
raikk21 raikk21
raikk21 raikk21
#10   #6 La directiva de 2009 fue creada para adaptarse a los medios electronicos, que lógicamente no existian en 1953.
de tu envio:
"medical records and work-related information carried by journalists" receive no special treatment outside of pre-existing federal laws and policies"

Y si no me equivoco, #3 preguntaba por la ley
"Y cuándo hicieron esta ley, ¿a quién estaban intentando proteger?"
raikk21 raikk21
raikk21 raikk21
#9   #5 Si esto sólo les afecta a los que presumen de democracia y son como todos
sotillo sotillo
sotillo sotillo
#11   #5 A mí me parece muy relevante. También me parece relevante que te parezca irrelevante. Nadie te obliga a leerla.
rogerius rogerius
 *   rogerius rogerius
#12   #11 Me parece correcto, vota lo que consideres.
raikk21 raikk21
raikk21 raikk21
#13   #12 Ya. Gracias. Pero hablo de tu argumento. ¿Pretendes invalidar una noticia diciendo que son sus costumbres y que nadie nos obliga a ir allí? ¿De verdad?
rogerius rogerius
rogerius rogerius
#14   #13 No, voto irrelevante debido a que esto que narra la noticia lleva ocurriendo más de 60 años a miles y miles de personas, y que ahora le pase lo mismo a un tal Ed Ou, es irrelevante. (ovbiamente, bajo mi punto de vista).
raikk21 raikk21
raikk21 raikk21

