Impiden la entrada a Estados Unidos del afamado reportero canadiense Ed Ou [ENG]

El recientemente premiado reportero fotográfico Ed Ou ha pasado la última década viajando a lugares donde ser reportero resulta peligroso; Irán, Yemen, Somalia, Turquía, Egipto, por nombrar sólo unos pocos. En días pasados llegó a Estados Unidos para seguir los pasos de los manifestantes de Dakota del Norte, sin embargo, al llegar al aeropuerto fue llevado a parte e interrogado por funcionarios fronterizos que solicitaron acceso a su teléfono móvil y tableta. Al negarse fue deportado y los agentes copiaron sus tarjetas SIM y la información. etiquetas: ed ou, libertad de prensa, dakota
Border officials have a right to search all property, including electronic devices, within 100 miles (165km) of any "external US boundary" without a warrant or reasonable grounds for suspicion.
According to a 2009 directive, sensitive materials such as "medical records and work-related information carried by journalists" receive no special treatment outside of pre-existing federal laws and policies, which are weak at best, according to media law experts.
Y cuándo hicieron esta ley, ¿a quién estaban intentando proteger?
"The regulations establishing the 100-mile border zone were adopted by the U.S. Department of Justice in 1953—without any public comments or debate."
