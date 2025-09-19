Un hombre de Phoenix está en la cárcel después de que, según la policía, amenazara con disparar en un bar gay cerca de su apartamento, al parecer porque estaba enfadado por la reciente violencia política en todo el país.
| etiquetas: hombre , extrema derecha , lgbti , phoenix , arizona , eeuu , disparo , tiroteo
Phoenix gun laws follow Arizona's relaxed "Constitutional Carry" framework, allowing citizens 21 and older to carry loaded, concealed, or openly carried firearms without a permit. There are no magazine capacity restrictions or firearm registration requirements in the state. However, it is illegal to carry firearms on school grounds, in federal buildings, at polling places, or in businesses that serve alcohol while consuming alcohol
Hasta los gatos van armados.
www.google.com/search?q=ranking shootings us states