Un hombre de Phoenix acusado de amenazar con disparar en un bar gay en medio de la indignación política (Eng)

Un hombre de Phoenix acusado de amenazar con disparar en un bar gay en medio de la indignación política (Eng)

Un hombre de Phoenix está en la cárcel después de que, según la policía, amenazara con disparar en un bar gay cerca de su apartamento, al parecer porque estaba enfadado por la reciente violencia política en todo el país.

hombre , extrema derecha , lgbti , phoenix , arizona , eeuu , disparo , tiroteo
#1 txepel
En EEUU “protesta pacífica” es cuando no llegas a disparar.
capitan__nemo #2 capitan__nemo
¿Alli tambien lleva la gente normalmente armas por la calle como en Texas?
woody_alien #3 woody_alien *
#2

Phoenix gun laws follow Arizona's relaxed "Constitutional Carry" framework, allowing citizens 21 and older to carry loaded, concealed, or openly carried firearms without a permit. There are no magazine capacity restrictions or firearm registration requirements in the state. However, it is illegal to carry firearms on school grounds, in federal buildings, at polling places, or in businesses that serve alcohol while consuming alcohol

Hasta los gatos van armados.
capitan__nemo #4 capitan__nemo
#3 no están muy altos en violencia armada entre los estados estadounidenses.
www.google.com/search?q=ranking shootings us states
