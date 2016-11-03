EDICIóN GENERAL
Hallan un cachorro del extinto león de las cavernas perfectamente conservado que podría ser clonado

Este pequeño cachorro de león cavernario fue encontrado en el permafrost ruso y data de hace 50,000 años. Lo sorprendente es que se encuentra en una condición tan perfecta que podría llegar a ser clonado, dicen los científicos. El cachorro del extinto felino todavía tiene todas sus características y extremidades intactas, con su pequeña cabeza descansando suavemente sobre una pata.

comentarios
Comentarios destacados:    
Nathaniel.Maris #14 Nathaniel.Maris
#1 ¡Se empieza clonando gatos y se acaba en Jurassic Park!
0
Professora #27 Professora *
#14 No sé qué van a clonar a partir de una madeja de pelo y un montón de torreznos.
0
ℜorschach_ #19 ℜorschach_
#1 Flipo o_o Recauchutando noticias. :palm: Goto #15  media
0
ℜorschach_ #20 ℜorschach_ *
#8 Son dos cachorros y sí de 2015 pero no es este caso. Goto #15 y #19
0
Aokromes #22 Aokromes
#1 pongo el aviso aqui para que la gente deje de votar antigua o duplicada, NO, no es la misma noticia que la del 2015:

The discovery is seen as better preserved than two tiny cave lion cubs found in the same Siberian region in 2015.

In one of these scientists found what is believed to be traces of mother's milk.

'Everyone was amazed then and did not believe that such a thing is possible, and now, two years later, another cave lion has been found in the Abyiski district,' he said.

The earlier pair - named Uyan and Dina - were said to be some 12,000 years old, dating to around the time the species became extinct. However later research showed them to be up to 55,000 year ago.
4
anxosan #2 anxosan
OYOYOYOYOY {0x1f431}
6
Azucena1980 #3 Azucena1980 *
Espero que esté bien, pobre cachorrillo, tanto tiempo solo.
1
Man.dela #6 Man.dela *
#3 Tiene buena cara. El pobrecito.

#6 Epa, gracias  media
0
Sure #4 Sure
Y que va a pintar ese animal en este mundo?
0
volandero #7 volandero
#4 ¿Pleistocene Park?

(Lo decía en broma, pero me he topado con esto, en Rusia también: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pleistocene_Park )
2
Sure #9 Sure
#7 El último león de las cavernas acabó como objeto de decoración
www.vozpopuli.com/altavoz/next/ultimo-leon-cavernas-acabo-decoracion_0
0
mastermemorex #12 mastermemorex
#4 Sería la atracción principal de un zoo. Una lástima.
1
#5 colescara
#0 Hallan
2
rutas #8 rutas *
Meneo a portada, aunque esta noticia tan bonica es de 2015 y ya fue portada no una sino dos veces, ¡en menos de un mes! :hug: :

www.meneame.net/story/hallan-dos-cachorros-leon-cavernas-10000-anos-an
www.meneame.net/story/descubiertos-cachorros-leon-cavernas-12-000-anos

Y con ésta, tres :-D
2
Aokromes #10 Aokromes *
#8

The discovery is seen as better preserved than two tiny cave lion cubs found in the same Siberian region in 2015.

In one of these scientists found what is believed to be traces of mother's milk.

'Everyone was amazed then and did not believe that such a thing is possible, and now, two years later, another cave lion has been found in the Abyiski district,' he said.

The earlier pair - named Uyan and Dina - were said to be some 12,000 years old, dating to around the time the species became extinct. However later research showed them to be up to 55,000 year ago.
relaccionada en todo caso.
3
Man.dela #21 Man.dela *
#8 Como indica #10 se trata de hallazgos diferentes.
0
rutas #23 rutas *
#10 Pues sí, tienes toda la razón. Es relacionada, no duplicada ni antigua. Es un cachorro distinto que han encontrado en la misma región y el mismo río que los otros dos. Me parece algo tan increíble que ni se me ha pasado por la cabeza la posibilidad de que fueran dos descubrimientos distintos.

Si hasta lo dice la propia noticia:

"... su condición es incluso mejor que la de dos cachorros recién nacidos, Uyan y Dina, encontrados hace dos años."

#0 Lamento la confusión.
2
mastermemorex #11 mastermemorex
Yo me preicuparia por evitar que se extingan los animales que ya tenemos, antes de traer otros ya extintos.
0
Miguel_Aguilar_2 #13 Miguel_Aguilar_2
He buscado el río que menciona la noticia en Maps (río Tirekhykh, región de Yakutia) y no sale nada y me extraña.
0
rutas #26 rutas
#13 En las wikipedias rusa y alemana mencionan un afluente del río Uyandina que llaman Тирэхтээх (en ruso) o Tirechteech (en alemán). Podría ser ese, aunque no aparece en google maps.

ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Уяндина
de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ujandina
0
ℜorschach_ #15 ℜorschach_ *
Es de hace un año;

Primero: www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5066107/50-000-year-old-perfec (09/11/17) Aquí 50.000 años.

Y su fuente: siberiantimes.com/science/casestudy/news/n0796-extinct-lion-cubs-found (03/11/2016) Aquí 55.000 años.


Por no mencionar que la del enlace no aporta vínculo de origen, sólo el nombre, y en 'The Sun' no hay nada salvo otros dos cachorros hace dos años.
0
mrsombra #16 mrsombra
#15 entonces es de hace 50.001 años :troll:
1
ℜorschach_ #17 ℜorschach_
#16 Lo que está claro es que antigüedad tiene... y el cachorro también. :troll:
0
ℜorschach_ #28 ℜorschach_
@admin Antigua, goto #15
0
TetraFreak #24 TetraFreak
Es el Bebé de Ayla.
1
Anitoco05 #25 Anitoco05
Y que lo suelten por el Pirineo, lo mismo que han hecho con el Oso.
0

