Hallan un cachorro del extinto león de las cavernas perfectamente conservado que podría ser clonado  

Este pequeño cachorro de león cavernario fue encontrado en el permafrost ruso y data de hace 50,000 años. Lo sorprendente es que se encuentra en una condición tan perfecta que podría llegar a ser clonado, dicen los científicos. El cachorro del extinto felino todavía tiene todas sus características y extremidades intactas, con su pequeña cabeza descansando suavemente sobre una pata.
| etiquetas: león cavernario , cachorro de leon de las cavernas , clonación
The discovery is seen as better preserved than two tiny cave lion cubs found in the same Siberian region in 2015.
In one of these scientists found what is believed to be traces of mother's milk.
'Everyone was amazed then and did not believe that such a thing is possible, and now, two years later, another cave lion has been found in the Abyiski district,' he said.
The earlier pair - named Uyan and Dina - were said to be some 12,000 years old, dating to around the time the species became extinct. However later research showed them to be up to 55,000 year ago.
#6 Epa, gracias
(Lo decía en broma, pero me he topado con esto, en Rusia también: en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pleistocene_Park )
www.vozpopuli.com/altavoz/next/ultimo-leon-cavernas-acabo-decoracion_0
www.meneame.net/story/hallan-dos-cachorros-leon-cavernas-10000-anos-an
www.meneame.net/story/descubiertos-cachorros-leon-cavernas-12-000-anos
Y con ésta, tres
The discovery is seen as better preserved than two tiny cave lion cubs found in the same Siberian region in 2015.
In one of these scientists found what is believed to be traces of mother's milk.
'Everyone was amazed then and did not believe that such a thing is possible, and now, two years later, another cave lion has been found in the Abyiski district,' he said.
The earlier pair - named Uyan and Dina - were said to be some 12,000 years old, dating to around the time the species became extinct. However later research showed them to be up to 55,000 year ago.
relaccionada en todo caso.
Si hasta lo dice la propia noticia:
"... su condición es incluso mejor que la de dos cachorros recién nacidos, Uyan y Dina, encontrados hace dos años."
#0 Lamento la confusión.
ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Уяндина
de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ujandina
Primero: www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-5066107/50-000-year-old-perfec (09/11/17) Aquí 50.000 años.
Y su fuente: siberiantimes.com/science/casestudy/news/n0796-extinct-lion-cubs-found (03/11/2016) Aquí 55.000 años.
Por no mencionar que la del enlace no aporta vínculo de origen, sólo el nombre, y en 'The Sun' no hay nada salvo otros dos cachorros hace dos años.