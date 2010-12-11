EDICIóN GENERAL
16 meneos
37 clics
Grifols confirma la eficacia de su terapia para el alzhéimer

Grifols confirma la eficacia de su terapia para el alzhéimer

Grifols ha presentado hoy los últimos resultados de su ensayo clínico Ambar (Alzheimer Management by Albumin Replacement), su terapia para el alzhéimer, en la conferencia Clinical Trials onAlzheimer's Disease (CTAD) 2019 en San Diego, California (EEUU). Los nuevos datos confirman las publicaciones anteriores en cuanto a la eficacia del tratamiento en la enfermedad en estado leve y moderado.

| etiquetas: grifols , albúmina , alzheimer
14 2 1 K 94 actualidad
5 comentarios
14 2 1 K 94 actualidad
VicPadawan #5 VicPadawan
Voto negativo por antigua la noticia??
0 K 16
Gaveta #3 Gaveta
Pues se van a hacer de oro los de Grifols a costa del personal con Alzheimer.

Qué suerte.

¬¬
0 K 15
VicPadawan #4 VicPadawan
#3 eso si se acuerdan de comprar las medicinas...
De acuerdo, hasta otro ratito! :wall:
0 K 16
mastermemorex #1 mastermemorex *
Bien por ellos.
Por si teneis interes en apoyar, cotizan en el Mercado Continuo bajo Oryzon Genomics.
0 K 10
zoezoe #2 zoezoe *
#1 elpais.com/diario/2010/12/11/catalunya/1292033241_850215.html ^^

btw -> The AMBAR Clinical Research Team, led by Dr. Antonio Páez, also presented the efficacy results covering both primary and secondary endpoints at other relevant scientific conferences in the Alzheimer's field: CTAD in Barcelona, Spain, in October 2018; the International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's (AD/PD) in Lisbon, Portugal, in March 2019; and the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in Los Angeles, Calif., USA, in July 2019.
0 K 12

menéame