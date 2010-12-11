Grifols confirma la eficacia de su terapia para el alzhéimer

Grifols ha presentado hoy los últimos resultados de su ensayo clínico Ambar (Alzheimer Management by Albumin Replacement), su terapia para el alzhéimer, en la conferencia Clinical Trials onAlzheimer's Disease (CTAD) 2019 en San Diego, California (EEUU). Los nuevos datos confirman las publicaciones anteriores en cuanto a la eficacia del tratamiento en la enfermedad en estado leve y moderado.
| etiquetas: grifols , albúmina , alzheimer
btw -> The AMBAR Clinical Research Team, led by Dr. Antonio Páez, also presented the efficacy results covering both primary and secondary endpoints at other relevant scientific conferences in the Alzheimer's field: CTAD in Barcelona, Spain, in October 2018; the International Conference on Alzheimer's & Parkinson's (AD/PD) in Lisbon, Portugal, in March 2019; and the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) in Los Angeles, Calif., USA, in July 2019.