Mi experiencia utilizando Hackintosh de gama baja durante 3 años. [ENG]

Hace casi 3 años instalé Mac OS X Mavericks por primera vez en mi ordenador personal, antes de esto usé un montón de distribuciones de Linux GNU. Ya había oído hablar de Mac OS X y Hackintosh, aunque en ese momento, parecía algo imposible de hacer. Después de pasar horas leyendo guías en foros, Reddit, Tonymac86. Decidí intentar instalar Mavericks. Lo primero que hice fue descargar un torrente de Niresh. Para ese momento no había apoyo para Yosemite... traducción: goo.gl/QYA4ir
Advantages of using Mac OS X during this time:
* Use all programs that are exclusive to Mac OS X
* Have microsoft office and do not need something like wine in linux.
* Everything works at first most of the time.
* To learn how to develop iphone applications with xcode
* Something that I like is that very little fails.
Disadvantages:
* Not being able to access iCloud, App Store or any of that because it is not a real imac.
* The ram memory consumption is very high here, compared to linux or windows.
* The incompatibility with some pci devices.