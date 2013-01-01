EDICIóN GENERAL
La evolución de los micro ratones robóticos que resuelven laberintos a toda velocidad

La evolución de los micro ratones robóticos que resuelven laberintos a toda velocidad  

En esta recopilación pueden verse decenas de tomas de micro-ratones robóticos resolviendo laberintos cada vez más grandes y complicados – a velocidades de vértigo. Las tomas abarcan varios años de grabaciones en competiciones oficiales y todos los clips están en tiempo real. Así que aunque parezcan demasiado rápidos es simplemente que lo son. [vía microsiervos: www.microsiervos.com/archivo/robots/evolucion-micro-ratones-roboticos- ]

jolucas #1 jolucas
No resuelven el laberinto, sólo son carreras de velocidad, Ya llevan el recorrido grabado.
#2 ccguy
#1 No es verdad. Deberías ver el vídeo.
Aucero #4 Aucero
#2 Pero como van a hacer eso a la primera???
#5 ccguy
#4 Aquí hay más info: nerdist.com/robot-micro-mouse-maze-speed-trials/

"The runs are conducted in two phases. In the first, the robot methodically finds its way through the maze using sensors, and in the second one, which are the speed runs seen above and below, the tiny bot uses the map it created in the first run to complete the second as quickly as possible. If you only watch the first few minutes of this video you’ll think it’s a guarantee the mouse will always find its way every time, but there are plenty of failures as well."
Aucero #6 Aucero
#5 Pues eso, no es a la primera...
#7 ccguy
#5 No, pero no es que que les den el mapa para que los carguen de antemano... los mismos ratones recorren primero el laberinto para mapearlo. En el vídeo se ve además alguno que se queda atascado sin saber que hacer.
#10 ingenieril
#7 Mas que sin saber que hacer parece ser que se pegan tal tortazo que se quedan dados la vuelta...
#3 letra_m
#1 Según leo, son carreras en dos fases. La primera de reconocimiento del laberinto y la segunda, que es la que se muestra en el video, de resolución en base a los datos recogidos en el reconocimiento y a contrareloj.
Perco #8 Perco
Entonces no es como lo ofrecen
earthboy #9 earthboy
Lo interesante sería verlos resolver el laberinto en una sola fase y que alguno destacase sobre los otros.
Al final, lo que vemos en el vídeo, son carreras de velocidad con un mapeado perfecto.
squanchy #15 squanchy
#9 No, eso no es interesante, porque ante una bifurcación, el algoritmo de un ratón puede decir "si es la primera vez que llegas a este punto prueba primero a la derecha. Si es la segunda vez, prueba el camino de en frente", y el de otro ratón, justo lo contrario. El que ganase sería de chiripa, para ese laberinto en concreto, lo cual no nos da información de cuál es mejor.
HimiTsü #11 HimiTsü
Si, pero... Si es que primero se suelta un ratón en un laberinto y tiene que " reconocerlo " para luego elaborar un cálculo de cuál es el camino más corto ( no el único . O quizás sí.. según ) y en una fase posterior hacer la carrera y eso lo hace sin asistencia externa ... Así todo está miniaturizado en el mismo ratón... en ese caso, me quito el sombrero.!
#13 santiso
#11 Bueno, realmente no es nada complicado. Para mapear un laberinto sólo te tienes que pegar a una pared (izquierda o derecha) y recorrerla. Acabarás llegando al punto de partida después de recorrer todo el laberinto (salvo las paredes sueltas, pero si el sonar es lo suficientemente amplio detectará la abertura igual. Otra opción es usar movimientos aleatorios, realmente hay muchas variantes para ello.

Luego, para encontrar el camino mínimo, se pueden usar técnicas de grafos como Dijkstra o…   » ver todo el comentario
ElPerroDeLosCinco #14 ElPerroDeLosCinco
#13 Ese sistema sirve únicamente cuando la entrada y la salida están en el borde exterior del laberinto. Si la salida estuviera por ejemplo en el centro, tal vez no se llegara nunca recorriendo los bordes. Imagina un edificio (una biblioteca por ejemplo, jeje) al que se accede desde la calle, pero donde las escaleras están en el medio de la planta baja, cuyos pasillos forman el laberinto. Si te limitas a pegarte a una pared, volverías a la entrada y nunca recorrerías la parte interior ni encontrarías la salida.
sad2013 #12 sad2013
Pues... Como un aspirador, no?
