La evolución de los micro ratones robóticos que resuelven laberintos a toda velocidad  

En esta recopilación pueden verse decenas de tomas de micro-ratones robóticos resolviendo laberintos cada vez más grandes y complicados – a velocidades de vértigo. Las tomas abarcan varios años de grabaciones en competiciones oficiales y todos los clips están en tiempo real. Así que aunque parezcan demasiado rápidos es simplemente que lo son. [vía microsiervos: www.microsiervos.com/archivo/robots/evolucion-micro-ratones-roboticos-
"The runs are conducted in two phases. In the first, the robot methodically finds its way through the maze using sensors, and in the second one, which are the speed runs seen above and below, the tiny bot uses the map it created in the first run to complete the second as quickly as possible. If you only watch the first few minutes of this video you’ll think it’s a guarantee the mouse will always find its way every time, but there are plenty of failures as well."
Al final, lo que vemos en el vídeo, son carreras de velocidad con un mapeado perfecto.
