Estados Unidos alerta de las ‘fiestas Covid-19’ para infectarse e inmunizarse

Las autoridades estadounidenses han alertado de supuestas 'fiestas Covid-19' cuyos participantes buscan infectarse para tener posteriormente inmunidad al virus. La práctica ha sido calificada como 'extremadamente peligrosa'.

No es El Mundo Today.

Darwin, haz tu trabajo!
#1 Fake news.

County health officials in Washington State walked back earlier claims that young people were gathering in a deliberate attempt to be exposed to the coronavirus (...) do not have evidence that the people who became ill after the gatherings had attended out of a desire to be exposed.

www.nytimes.com/2020/05/06/us/coronavirus-covid-parties.html
Quiero aprovechar desde este púlpito mi MAYOR ADHESION AL GOBIERNO CHINO AL CUAL RECONOZCO COMO GRAN PODER SUPREMO MUNDIAL
A ver si con suerte las hacen obligatorias y nos quitamos al estado nazi del sXXI de encima.
