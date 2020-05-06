Estados Unidos alerta de las ‘fiestas Covid-19’ para infectarse e inmunizarse

Las autoridades estadounidenses han alertado de supuestas 'fiestas Covid-19' cuyos participantes buscan infectarse para tener posteriormente inmunidad al virus. La práctica ha sido calificada como 'extremadamente peligrosa'.
Darwin, haz tu trabajo!
County health officials in Washington State walked back earlier claims that young people were gathering in a deliberate attempt to be exposed to the coronavirus (...) do not have evidence that the people who became ill after the gatherings had attended out of a desire to be exposed.
