Detenido por violar durante tres años y medio al 'pitbull' de su compañera de piso en Florida

Un hombre de 23 años llamado Bradley Jean Hubbard, de Pensacola, Florida, ha sido detenido por violar durante tres años y medio al perro de raza pitbull de su compañera de piso. Según explicó a la Policía la dueña del animal ella misma fue testigo de cómo Hubbard había violado a su perro en unas cien ocasiones e incluso llegó a escuchar cómo lloraba por el dolor que le producía, pero no denunció a su compañero para "no meterle en líos". etiquetas: detenido, violar, pitbull, perro, zoofilia, florida
"Hubbard lived with his father and his father's girlfriend during the period of the offenses, which allegedly had continued for more than three years.
A family member who lived in the home reported the incident, saying she had physically seen Hubbard take the animal to his bedroom and engage in sexual contact with the dog, estimating it to have happened… » ver todo el comentario