EDICIóN GENERAL
30 meneos
100 clics

Detenido por violar durante tres años y medio al 'pitbull' de su compañera de piso en Florida

Un hombre de 23 años llamado Bradley Jean Hubbard, de Pensacola, Florida, ha sido detenido por violar durante tres años y medio al perro de raza pitbull de su compañera de piso. Según explicó a la Policía la dueña del animal ella misma fue testigo de cómo Hubbard había violado a su perro en unas cien ocasiones e incluso llegó a escuchar cómo lloraba por el dolor que le producía, pero no denunció a su compañero para "no meterle en líos".

etiquetas: detenido, violar, pitbull, perro, zoofilia, florida
25 5 1 K 163 actualidad
13 comentarios
25 5 1 K 163 actualidad
Comentarios destacados:     
#1   Ese pitbull debía ser una nenaza, cualquier otro se habría vuelto y le habría dado un buen mordisco en el miembro.
votos: 0    karma: 19
JavierB JavierB
#9   #1 Eso dicen las leyendas populares: que los pitbulls son perros asesinos con hasta 200kg de fuerza en sus mandíbulas, nacen ya con sed de sangre humana y son indomesticables y muy peligrosos, hasta el punto de que debería haber una licencia como la de armas para poder adoptar uno.
votos: 1    karma: 19
TommyRabo TommyRabo
#2   Pero no tuvo güevos de que le hiciera una mamada
votos: 4    karma: 48
 *   Azucena1980 Azucena1980
#3   Él es un hijo de puta, pero ella no se queda corta.
votos: 5    karma: 49
mund4y4 mund4y4
#5   #3 Ella tiene delito vamos
votos: 0    karma: 10
Raul_pm Raul_pm
#10   #3 #5 Antes de hablar de más, igual podríamos ver qué dice la fuente aparentemente original de la noticia, el Pensacola News Journal:

"Hubbard lived with his father and his father's girlfriend during the period of the offenses, which allegedly had continued for more than three years.

A family member who lived in the home reported the incident, saying she had physically seen Hubbard take the animal to his bedroom and engage in sexual contact with the dog, estimating it to have happened…   » ver todo el comentario
votos: 0    karma: 10
personare personare
#4   Pero qué coño...
votos: 0    karma: 10
Golan_Trevize Golan_Trevize
#6   El de la foto es el perro, ¿no?
votos: 2    karma: 29
Malversan
#7   A la 100 le comió la conciencia. Los dos están para encerrar.
votos: 1    karma: 17
xamecansei xamecansei
#8   Un cabrón muy cabrón, pero con un par de pelotas.
votos: 0    karma: 7
Pastis
#11   Madre mía, más animal el gordo ese que el perro de presa..
votos: 0    karma: 7
Kuruñes3.0
#12   No sé porque me viene a la memoria, pero el de la mermelada era Ricky Martin o Chayanne?
votos: 0    karma: 7
 *   Gambler71
#13   Eso era una relación consentida.
votos: 0    karma: 17
pepel pepel

menéame