Dan de beber grafeno a una araña y ésta crea una telaraña capaz de soportar el peso de un humano [ENG]

Científicos han creado una disolución de grafeno que, al usarse para alimentar a las arañas, les permite crear telarañas súper fuertes. Estas arañas podrían ser utilizadas pronto para crear cuerdas y cables mejorados, o incluso paracaídas, informa The Sidney Morning Herald.
| etiquetas: grafeno , araña , red , ciencia
Edit: No es ninguna magufada. Se ha probado y los resultados son muy buenos:
For the study, Nicola Pugno and team at the University of Trento in Italy added graphene and carbon nanotubes to a spider's drinking water. The materials were naturally incorporated into the spider's silk, producing webbing that is five times stronger than normal. That puts it on par with pure carbon fibers in strength, as well as with Kevlar,
