Dan de beber grafeno a una araña y ésta crea una telaraña capaz de soportar el peso de un humano [ENG]

Científicos han creado una disolución de grafeno que, al usarse para alimentar a las arañas, les permite crear telarañas súper fuertes. Estas arañas podrían ser utilizadas pronto para crear cuerdas y cables mejorados, o incluso paracaídas, informa The Sidney Morning Herald.

El_pofesional #1 El_pofesional *
Grafeno y arañas... muchos no sabrán si amar el meneo u odiarlo :shit:

Edit: No es ninguna magufada. Se ha probado y los resultados son muy buenos:

For the study, Nicola Pugno and team at the University of Trento in Italy added graphene and carbon nanotubes to a spider's drinking water. The materials were naturally incorporated into the spider's silk, producing webbing that is five times stronger than normal. That puts it on par with pure carbon fibers in strength, as well as with Kevlar,

JavierB #2 JavierB
A ver si pueden darle una dosis mayor y se hace realidad la canción infantil.
BlueDeathScreen #3 BlueDeathScreen
Hay pastillas de carbono para el estómago que funcionan muy bien. Me pregunto si el grafito es igual de inocuo en pequeñas dosis.
