Cómo eliminar el fondo de una imagen

Hay muchas opciones «profesionales» que nos dan esta opción, tales como Adobe Photoshop, Photopea o Gimp, aunque también hay formas más rápidas y simples que nos pueden sacar de un apuro. Para eliminar de forma rápida y sencilla el fondo de una imagen, tenemos a nuestra disposición la web Removebg, la cual nos proporciona en la mayoría de las ocasiones un resultado satisfactorio del recorte (la imagen no podremos descargarla en HD a menos que paguemos)
| etiquetas: removebg , eliminar fondo imagen , multiplataforma
“ How do we use uploaded images?
Your images are secure and will be treated confidentially.
We transfer them SSL/TLS-encrypted and use them only to remove the background and then offer you the result for download.
We do not share them with third parties, do not publish them and do nothing else with them.
At the latest about one hour after the upload we delete both the uploaded image and the result image.”
