Ciudad perdida fundada por Alejandro Magno hallada en Iraq (ENG)

El asentamiento iraquí de Qalatga Darband fue mapeado utilizando imágenes de drones. Está en la ruta que Alejandro Magno tomó para atacar a Darío III de Persia en el año 331 AC. Usando metraje obtenido por drones, expertos han encontrado edificios escondidos entre los campos de cultivo. La ciudad tiene multitud de tejados de terracota, así como estatuas griegas y romanas.
| etiquetas: qalatga darband , alejandro magno , iraq , drone , ciudad perdida
¿Qué hacían los americanos espiando Iraq en los 60?
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Abd_al-Karim_Qasim#Overthrow
Por esto, exactamente:
In September 1960, Qasim demanded that the Anglo American-owned Iraq Petroleum Company (IPC) share 20% of the ownership and 55% of the profits with the Iraqi government. Then, in response to the IPC's rejection of this proposal, Qasim issued Public Law 80, which would have taken away 99.5% of the IPC's ownership and established an Iraqi national oil company to oversee the export of Iraqi oil.
