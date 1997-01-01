China logra la supremacía cuántica con un sistema diferente al de Google Este equipo puede resolver en 200 segundos un problema que al mejor superordenador clásico le costaría completar 600 millones de años
| etiquetas: china , supremacía cuántica , ordenadores , google
user@debian:~$ calc
bash: calc: command not found
user@debian:~$ bc
bc 1.07.1
Copyright 1991-1994, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012-2017 Free Software Foundation, Inc.
This is free software with ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY.
For details type `warranty'.
200/60
3
^C
(interrupt) use quit to exit.
quit
user@debian:~$ expr 200 / 60
3
user@debian:~$