China logra la supremacía cuántica con un sistema diferente al de Google Este equipo puede resolver en 200 segundos un problema que al mejor superordenador clásico le costaría completar 600 millones de años

#1 cocolisto
He leído algún artículo por ahí semejante pero este es bastante descriptivo.
0 K 13
sotillo #3 sotillo
Estamos jodidos
0 K 9
cultivado #6 cultivado
2020 es un año histórico. En el futuro será el año que abre una nueva era de la humanidad caracterizada por el liderazgo chino.
0 K 8
#2 verdi
Y bitcoin subiendo :roll:
0 K 7
peramangoajo #8 peramangoajo
Pues yo estuve calculando con el PC viejo cuantos minutos son 200 segundos y casi se queda todo petado:

user@debian:~$ calc
bash: calc: command not found
user@debian:~$ bc
bc 1.07.1
Copyright 1991-1994, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2012-2017 Free Software Foundation, Inc.
This is free software with ABSOLUTELY NO WARRANTY.
For details type `warranty'.
200/60
3
^C
(interrupt) use quit to exit.
quit
user@debian:~$ expr 200 / 60
3
user@debian:~$
0 K 7
#4 honkhonk
El problema de que los chinos mientan tanto es que nunca te puedes creer nada, porque lo más probable es que sea otra mentira
0 K 7
#5 verdi
#4 Si, como el virus ese que decian que existia y estaban cerrando todo... al final todo mentira, menos mal que no nos lo creimos.
0 K 7
#7 pajaro_loco
#4 Es que nos engañan como a chinos.
0 K 6

