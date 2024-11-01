CBS elimina el lapsus de Trump y edita la entrevista ( eng)

60 Minutes, en la CBS, emitió una entrevista exclusiva con Donald Trump, pero eliminó una parte polémica relativa al indulto del presidente a un multimillonario del mundo de las criptomonedas. Concretamente sobre las personas a las que indultó, Changpeng Zhao, cofundador y antiguo director ejecutivo de la plataforma de intercambio de criptomonedas Binance.
| etiquetas: trump , demencia senil , manipulación , changpeng zhao
x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1985162774041804844
No obstante, probablemente se refieran a este mismo video de 73 minutos:
"neither video contained Trump’s full answer after interviewer Norah O’Donnell asked the president about people he pardoned, specifically Changpeng Zhao, the co-founder and former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance.
“I don’t know who he is,” Trump said about Zhao, despite the pardon coming just last month. “I know he got a four-month sentence or something like that, and I heard it was a Biden witch hunt.”