Una bota de mujer saka de 2300 años de antigüedad, procedente de las montañas de Altai, asombra al mundo (ENG)

La cámara funeraria actuó como un congelador natural, protegiendo la forma, el color y los elementos decorativos de la bota. El calzado está decorado con cuentas negras, cristales de pirita, lámina metálica y cuentas de vidrio dispuestas en elaborados patrones. Una de las características más singulares es la suela de la bota, que también está decorada con diseños geométricos hechos de pirita y cuentas oscuras.
| etiquetas: saka , bota , altai , tumba , permafrost
The Saka were ancient Iranian-speaking nomads of the Scythian culture, inhabiting the Central Asian steppes (modern-day Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and southern Siberia) around 1,000 BCE to 500 CE. They are known from archaeological finds like the Pazyryk burials.
The Sakha (Yakuts) are a Turkic-speaking ethnic group from Siberia, primarily in the Sakha Republic (Yakutia). Their ancestors migrated from the Lake Baikal region northward along the Lena River around the 11th–13th centuries CE, long after the Saka had disappeared.