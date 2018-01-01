Tesla invita a expertos en seguridad informática a buscar posibles bugs de seguridad [ENG]

Tesla ha invitado a investigadores informáticos a comprobar, bajo determinadas directrices, el software de sus automóviles en busca de errores de seguridad, permitiendo hackear sus coches eléctricos sin temor de averiar el automóvil, anular su garantía o incurrir en responsabilidad legal.
| etiquetas: bug , agujeros de seguridad , hacker
Tesla es un juguete interesante para hacer reviews, hacks, etc, y hay quien lo hace por motivos propios. La diferencia es que ahora se han esforzado en darles unas condiciones para que no pierdan la garantía.
"If you are the first researcher to report a confirmed vulnerability, we will list your name in our Hall of Fame (unless you would prefer to remain anonymous). You may also be considered for an award if you are the first researcher to report one of the top 3 confirmed vulnerabilities in a calendar quarter," the company says.
Pero no especifica cuál es el "award"