Spielberg, atento: ya hubo una Indiana Joan pero quizás no es lo que tenías pensado

El Rey Midas de Hollywood manifestó que convertir en una mujer al bueno de Indiana Jones sería un gran modo de refrescar las aventuras cinematográficas del arqueólogo. Hasta aquí, todo correcto. Lo gracioso del asunto —el intríngulis, que diría alguno— llega al escuchar la inocente —o eso quiero creer— propuesta del mítico director para re-bautizar al personaje: Indiana Joan.
Saludos
Si me dijeras que no existe ninguna heroína aventurera, arqueóloga y molona que acerque esa especialidad a las niñas. Y que por eso conviene cambiar a Indiana Jones por una mujer, para no encasillar la arqueología en una profesión de hombres... Pero joder, Lara Croft!
