EDICIóN GENERAL
8 meneos
288 clics
Spielberg, atento: ya hubo una Indiana Joan pero quizás no es lo que tenías pensado

Spielberg, atento: ya hubo una Indiana Joan pero quizás no es lo que tenías pensado

El Rey Midas de Hollywood manifestó que convertir en una mujer al bueno de Indiana Jones sería un gran modo de refrescar las aventuras cinematográficas del arqueólogo. Hasta aquí, todo correcto. Lo gracioso del asunto —el intríngulis, que diría alguno— llega al escuchar la inocente —o eso quiero creer— propuesta del mítico director para re-bautizar al personaje: Indiana Joan.

| etiquetas: spielberg , cine , indiana jones
8 0 2 K 62 cultura
13 comentarios
8 0 2 K 62 cultura
Comentarios destacados:    
#10 iarriaran
#1 No es lo que esperaba. Pero estoy satisfecho  media
1 K 13
ElPerroDeLosCinco #3 ElPerroDeLosCinco
En cualquier caso, "Indiana Joan" es un nombre absurdo, porque "Jones" no era el nombre de pila del personaje masculino, sino su apellido. Y el de su padre, por cierto. Debería ser algo como "Joan Jones", o mejor aún , dejarlo como "Indiana Jones", ya que "Indiana" también es apropiado para una mujer. Más incluso que para un hombre.
3 K 29
#6 Wendigo *
#3 ¿No decían en la 3a que "indy" era el nombre del perro? :troll:

Saludos
0 K 10
themarquesito #11 themarquesito
#6 Efectivamente. El nombre real de Indy es Henry Jones Jr.
3 K 46
Sherlockhomeless #7 Sherlockhomeless *
#3 Indiana era el nombre del perro de los Jones, normal que lo defiendas.
1 K 18
#4 darryn
Joder, hasta Spielberg se ha apuntado a esta moda idiota :palm:
0 K 6
qwerty22 #5 qwerty22 *
No es Lara Croft ya una Indiana Jones femenina?

Si me dijeras que no existe ninguna heroína aventurera, arqueóloga y molona que acerque esa especialidad a las niñas. Y que por eso conviene cambiar a Indiana Jones por una mujer, para no encasillar la arqueología en una profesión de hombres... Pero joder, Lara Croft!
5 K 52
angelitoMagno #9 angelitoMagno
#5 Si Disney tuviera los derechos de Lara Croft, lo mismo nos hacen un universo compartido de arqueólogos xD xD
2 K 38
Am_Shaegar #13 Am_Shaegar
#5 La percherona de "Cazatesoros".
0 K 8
VladTaneev #8 VladTaneev
Juranal Park xD xD xD xD xD xD xD xD xD xD xD xD xD xD xD
0 K 11
#12 marain *
Me parece un gran título para la versión porno de la peli.

No es, ni mucho menos, el primer intento. Los anteriores son.

1) In Diana: Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystl Skull Fuckers.
2) Indiana Jones and the Republic of the Velvet Vagina.
3) Indiana Bones and the Limo Filled With Chicks Who Were Molested.
4) Indiana Jack-Off and the Fiefdom of the Duct Taped Blow Up Doll.
5) Cleveland Steamer and the Village of the Spastic Colon.
6) Shia LaBouf having sex with a groupie in a bathroom stall.
7) Sindiana Jones and the Township of the Horny Housewives.
8 Indiana Moans and the Thunder Dome of the Pistol Shaped Dildo.
9) Indiana Fuck and the Fuck Palace of the Fucking Fuckers.
0 K 6

menéame