Los Simpson hacen una crítica despiadada de la corrección política y las micro ofensas

La popular serie de televisión "Los Simpons" se ha hartado de lo políticamente correcto que amenaza con trastocar el sentido común, y en uno de los últimos capítulos dedica una despiadada crítica al pensamiento único. etiquetas: simpson , corrección política
"You PC bro?"
PC Bro: Dude, I scored with this female and after consenting to putting her mouth on my penis, she wanted me to walk her home.
PC Principal: Yeah?
PC Bro: And when I got to her house she had me meet her father who is Filipino, so I asked him if he could tell me about their cultural and social dynamic to being a Filipino-American.
PC Principal: Naturally.
PC Bro: So he said some stuff, and then the newspaper landed on his doorstep, 'cause I guess…
In my safe space (my safe space)
People don't judge me and haters don't hate
In my safe space (your safe space)
Bully-proof windows
Troll-safe doors
Nothing but kindness in here
You might call me a pussy
But I won't hear you
In my safe space (my safe space)
(Bully-proof windows)
If you do not like me
You are not allowed
In my safe space (my safe space)
Look and you will see
There's a very select crowd
In your safe space (my safe space)
People that…