Los Simpson hacen una crítica despiadada de la corrección política y las micro ofensas

La popular serie de televisión "Los Simpons" se ha hartado de lo políticamente correcto que amenaza con trastocar el sentido común, y en uno de los últimos capítulos dedica una despiadada crítica al pensamiento único.

Wir0s #1 Wir0s
Por una vez SouthPark se adelanto. La ultima temporada la dedicaron casi integra a la corrección política.

"You PC bro?"
SkaWorld #3 SkaWorld
#1 Como adoro esta escena:

PC Bro: Dude, I scored with this female and after consenting to putting her mouth on my penis, she wanted me to walk her home.
PC Principal: Yeah?
PC Bro: And when I got to her house she had me meet her father who is Filipino, so I asked him if he could tell me about their cultural and social dynamic to being a Filipino-American.
PC Principal: Naturally.
PC Bro: So he said some stuff, and then the newspaper landed on his doorstep, 'cause I guess…   » ver todo el comentario
Wir0s #4 Wir0s
#3 Everyone likes me and thinks I'm great
In my safe space (my safe space)
People don't judge me and haters don't hate
In my safe space (your safe space)

Bully-proof windows
Troll-safe doors
Nothing but kindness in here

You might call me a pussy
But I won't hear you
In my safe space (my safe space)
(Bully-proof windows)

If you do not like me
You are not allowed
In my safe space (my safe space)

Look and you will see
There's a very select crowd
In your safe space (my safe space)

People that…   » ver todo el comentario
pobrecito.meneador #2 pobrecito.meneador
Llega a ser tan real como surrealista. Da miedo lo que está ocurriendo en occidente.
Trigonometrico #5 Trigonometrico
En esta escena de los Simposon nos cuelan que es un abuso protestar contra la energía nuclear. Con lo bueno que ha sido el Sr. Burns para todos siempre.
vet #6 vet
Quién te ha visto, Menéame. Ahora publicas noticias de portales religiosos fundamentalistas.
menéame