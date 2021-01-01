Las redes móviles fueron diseñadas para ser hackeadas desde el principio

En un estudio llamado "Cryptanalysis of the GPRS Encryption Algorithms GEA-1 and GEA-2", los investigadores afirman haber encontrado evidencias suficientes en el algoritmo de cifrado GEA-1 usado en las redes GPRS para afirmar que estas redes fueron diseñadas con el hackeo en mente. Para ello, habrían detectado la presencia de patrones poco comunes que indican que había vulnerabilidades incluidas por defecto para limitar el nivel de seguridad.