Las redes móviles fueron diseñadas para ser hackeadas desde el principio

En un estudio llamado "Cryptanalysis of the GPRS Encryption Algorithms GEA-1 and GEA-2", los investigadores afirman haber encontrado evidencias suficientes en el algoritmo de cifrado GEA-1 usado en las redes GPRS para afirmar que estas redes fueron diseñadas con el hackeo en mente. Para ello, habrían detectado la presencia de patrones poco comunes que indican que había vulnerabilidades incluidas por defecto para limitar el nivel de seguridad.
| etiquetas: cifrado , gea-1 , gea-2 , gprs , redes móviles
eprint.iacr.org/2021/819
Abstract: This paper presents the first publicly available cryptanalytic attacks on the GEA-1 and GEA-2 algorithms. Instead of providing full 64-bit security, we show that the initial state of GEA-1 can be recovered from as little as 65 bits of known keystream (with at least 24 bits coming from one frame) in time 240 GEA-1 evaluations and using 44.5 GiB of memory. The attack on GEA-1 is based on an exceptional interaction of the deployed LFSRs and the key initialization, which is highly unlikely to occur by chance. This unusual pattern indicates that the weakness is intentionally hidden to limit the security level to 40 bit by design.
twitter.com/matthew_d_green/status/1405169181880893447
No-me-lo-puedo-creer.