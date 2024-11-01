edición general
2 meneos
4 clics
Por quién doblan las campanas

Por quién doblan las campanas

La campana es un instrumento metálico y sonoro que desde la tardoantigüedad se ha utilizado para llamar a los fieles a la oración. Son objetos litúrgicos consagrados y muchas de ellas con nombre propio cuyo tañido manual es Patrimonio Inmaterial de la Unesco.

| etiquetas: campanas , iglesias , historia
2 0 0 K 28 Historiaycos
4 comentarios
2 0 0 K 28 Historiaycos
reivaj01 #1 reivaj01
Las campanas doblan por Bon Scott
Por Janis, Lennon, Allman, Hendrix, Bolan, Bonhan, Brian y Moon.
2 K 34
#2 ombresaco
#1 y las toca Mike Oldfield
0 K 10
devilinside #3 devilinside
Hay que preguntárselo a Metallica: www.youtube.com/watch?v=B_HSa1dEL9s
0 K 12
hdblue #4 hdblue *
Lo mismo esa gracieta de titulo no casa muy bien en boca de defensores de los golpistas franquistas.


- For Whom The Bell Tolls. - Metallica -

Make his fight on the hill in the early day
constant chill deep inside
shouting gun, on they run through the endless grey
on the fight, for they are right, yes, by who's to say?
for a hill men would kill, why? they do not know
suffered wounds test there their pride
men of five, still alive through the raging glow
gone insane from the…   » ver todo el comentario
0 K 10

menéame