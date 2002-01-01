edición general
Pete Hegseth, elegido secretario de Defensa de Trump, presumía orgulloso de no lavarse nunca las manos: 'Los gérmenes no son reales' (Eng)

Anoche, el presidente electo Donald Trump nominó al veterano del Ejército y presentador de Fox News Pete Hegseth para ocupar el cargo de secretario de Defensa

Verdaderofalso #1 Verdaderofalso *
Pete, Musk, Rubio, Vance, Miller, Kennedy… si tiras mil cv al aire y coges 10 al vuelo es imposible juntar a más imbeciles
#2 Garminger *
#1 Como dice el refrán, Dios los cría y ellos se juntan.

Este es el típico que un dia pilla una infección por meterse las manos sucias en la boca después de limpiarse el culo, y muere de una meningitis.
#16 Albertillovernel
Mi porra es que van a pasar de la economía #1 mundial al número #2 ó #3 en una legislatura. El plan de Musk para hincharse a vender coches en EEUU le va a salir por la culata cuando dejen de venderse teslas en China y cuando los yankis dejen de poder permitirse comprar cosas baratas de origen China. Añádele acabar con 1/3 del funcionariado (supongo que los primeros en salir serán los inspectores de hacienda) y deportación de parte de la mano de obra barata que tira del país, y tienes un cóctel perfecto para que la peli "Civil War" acabe por concretarse.
#23 tumadre
#16 No van a echar nadie de ma mano de obra barata, es más, les interesa tenerlos y si son ilegales, mejor, para facilitar que les exploten. Lo del muro y esas mierdas son cuentos para mantener a sus votantes contentos.
Eibi6 #27 Eibi6
#16 al hilo de lo de la peli, ya empezó a bromear con un tercer mandato, que si no recuerdo mal es lo que desencadena esa guerra civil
#33 la_gusa
#27 yo bromeaba el otro día con los amigos que como la constitución no tiene poder para cambiarla (necesita dos tercios), lo que puede hacer es cambiar el calendario para usar años de 720 días. Así ya puede mandar 8 años
#31 la_gusa
#16 no creo que los primeros sean los de hacienda, los primeros serán todos los que tengan que ver con medio ambiente. Musk lleva tiempo quejándose de ellos
themarquesito #4 themarquesito
#1 No hay una sola cabeza sana en ese gabinete.
DISIENTO #21 DISIENTO *
#4 buen futuro les espera.
Ya hemos visto un president inútil, mentiroso e incompetente en la Comunidad Valenciana
r3dman #38 r3dman
#21 Al lado de esa gente, Mazón parece el César.
#11 xuanra2002
#1 Dice Zanahorio que "Challenge accepted".
imgflip.com/i/1tztbj
#19 bartolin
#1 los imbéciles se decantan por si solos en la misma esquina de la habitación, es algo sabido......
Karaskos #20 Karaskos *
#1 Cuántos años y cuántos monos escribiendo continuamente se necesitan para escribir semejante casting... sería un desafío.
Verdaderofalso #22 Verdaderofalso
#20 bueno, entre el mundo MAGA van sobrados
Spirito #26 Spirito *
#22 Estoy convencido que llevará al hombre a Marte. Con solo eso, tiene mi aprecio y debería tener el tuyo (si fueses terrícola) ¬¬
Spirito #24 Spirito
#1 Elon Musk no es un imbécil.
Verdaderofalso #25 Verdaderofalso
#24 puede ser un imbecil, un mal padre, un vendehumos, pero de actor porno no tiene nada
#32 calde
#1 sí, pero la coña es que no acaban de extinguirse... darwin nos está fallando! :foreveralone:
tsumy #5 tsumy
Por lo menos no lo han puesto en sanidad, ciencia, o algo así.

Vamos, que hasta en lo mediocre tienen limites y no como nuestro torero conseller
EGraf #6 EGraf
#5 no estoy siguiendo mucho de quien va a donde, pero tu espérate, seguro mete a un antivacunas en sanidad y a un creacionista en ciencia
RojoRiojano #10 RojoRiojano
#6 Tengo entendido que en sanidad ha metido a Kennedy, que precisamente es un antivacunas negacionista del covid...
themarquesito #13 themarquesito
#10 Todavía no tiene cargo asignado, pero se sospecha que lo nombrará Secretario de Salud y Servicios Humanos
Nylo #7 Nylo *
De la noticia:

Hegseth’s remark drew a flurry of headlines and online backlash at the time, prompting him to clarify that he was fully joking.

“It’s ridiculous to me because of how people take literal and serious certain things and their heads explode,” Hegseth told USA Today.

He added that the banter was meant to call out those who obsess over germs.

“My half-hearted commentary to the point is, we live in a society where people walk around with bottles of Purell in their pockets, and they sanitize 19,000 times a day as if that’s going to save their life,” he said.


A la vista de ello, voto errónea. El titular es directamente mentiroso y falso.
Verdaderofalso #9 Verdaderofalso *
#7 sus comentarios como jdvance con las mujeres con gatos, son bromas. Tonos jocosos que luego tienen que salir a explicar porque la gente se lo toma al pie de la letra
#18 Omac
Por alguna razón me ha recordado a Azarías “me las orino cada mañana para que no me se agrieten”
#3 mcfgdbbn3
Lo mejor es que si palma, será fácil atribuir esa muerte a sus malos hábitos y no porque le hayan inyectado una Bacteria Adecuada o se la hayan puesto en su comida.
Tieso #14 Tieso
Antes de las elecciones vi Idiocracia, la peli. A la vista está que la imaginación de los guionistas se quedó muy, muy corta.
#15 PerritaPiloto
Gilipocracia en el que una persona con profunda disonancia congnitva selecciona a otros con rasgos semejantes.

Ejemplos de libros del efecto Dunning-Keuger y principio de Peter.
#17 DonaldBlake
Darle la mano a este personaje es como ir a un prostíbulo londinense de finales del siglo XIX (bueno, no tan divertido).
neiviMuubs #12 neiviMuubs
Trump se ha pillao a lo mas granao de los neocons, al final la peli Idiocracia se quedó corta.
#29 Kuruñes3.0 *
xD xD Y LOS INTELECTUALES " ROJERAS " PRO PUTIN APLAUDIENDO COMO FOCAS xD xD xD xD xD xD  media
mahuer #34 mahuer
#29 Eso es un león marino, no una foca. :troll:
#36 Kuruñes3.0
#34 A ver, el trumpista medio no lo distinguiría aunque pusiese una nutria. No seamos tan finos.
#35 la_gusa
#29 en tu mente sonaba bien
membo #28 membo
Pfff, poco me extraña, hoy casI mata a un músico de un hachazo en un evento: www.reddit.com/r/BreakingNews24hr/comments/1gqiae5/horrifying_moment_t

Y esto sólo acaba de empezar...
vildor #30 vildor
No es santo de mi devoción pero no hay que tener muchas luces para darse cuenta que está bromeando...
PapoFrito #37 PapoFrito
#30 Eso espero, porque digo yo que aunque no creas en los gérmenes sí que creerás en la caca, y en que si no te lavas las manos eres un puto cerdo de mierda.
luiggi #8 luiggi
Pues menos mal que no lo eligió para secretario de sanidad
