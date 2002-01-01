Anoche, el presidente electo Donald Trump nominó al veterano del Ejército y presentador de Fox News Pete Hegseth para ocupar el cargo de secretario de Defensa
Este es el típico que un dia pilla una infección por meterse las manos sucias en la boca después de limpiarse el culo, y muere de una meningitis.
Ya hemos visto un president inútil, mentiroso e incompetente en la Comunidad Valenciana
Vamos, que hasta en lo mediocre tienen limites y no como nuestro torero conseller
Hegseth’s remark drew a flurry of headlines and online backlash at the time, prompting him to clarify that he was fully joking.
“It’s ridiculous to me because of how people take literal and serious certain things and their heads explode,” Hegseth told USA Today.
He added that the banter was meant to call out those who obsess over germs.
“My half-hearted commentary to the point is, we live in a society where people walk around with bottles of Purell in their pockets, and they sanitize 19,000 times a day as if that’s going to save their life,” he said.
A la vista de ello, voto errónea. El titular es directamente mentiroso y falso.
Ejemplos de libros del efecto Dunning-Keuger y principio de Peter.
Y esto sólo acaba de empezar...